Ambow Education Boosts Intelligent Education Efforts with New Patent

BEIJING, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), China's leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, today announced it has obtained an invention patent certificate from China National Intellectual Property Administration for its new technology, as it cements its position in the intelligent education space.

Winning the patent for the "method and device for displaying effect of teacher pointer and new method and device for collecting teacher pointer information" is another great testament to our strong technological capacity. In 2020, Ambow applied for nearly one hundred invention patents and utility model patents in the intelligent education field in mainland China, Taiwan and the U.S.

Intelligent education is currently highly valued in China by the government, schools as well as society as a whole, spurring wide promotion and vigorous development of its various applications. This encouraging trend, coupled with Ambow's advanced teaching skills and extensive experience in intelligent education have become the ideal catalyst for the Company to make meaningful progress in three perspectives of the field. Firstly, Ambow is adopting its U.S. patented technology for its self-adapted AI learning and training system to address a variety of personalized demands. The system has yielded impressive teaching outcomes by delivering different educational content offerings to students. Secondly, Ambow is making teaching scenarios more intelligent as it provides superior online and offline teaching environments and experiences to a wide range of teachers and students, including its intelligent education system for live and pre-recorded classes and its self-developed AI Panorama Digital Teaching System. And finally, building upon insightful technology and data accumulation, Ambow has cooperated with first-class universities like Lanzhou University to conduct big data analysis of education across regions, including research of students' learning behaviors.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "We will continue advancing our patent technology-powered intelligent education system, strengthening research and development, and effectively integrating technology innovations into a broad range of education scenarios. Combined with our broad user base and big data analytics, the efforts will help us deliver best-in-class educational services to businesses and consumers. We believe that a powerful integration with artificial intelligence and big data will propel continuous and lasting improvement in education."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Related Links

www.ambow.com

