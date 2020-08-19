Ambow Education Congratulates Graduates on Outstanding Performance for the 2020 High School and College Entrance Examinations

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that its recent middle school and high school graduates achieved outstanding academic results in the 2020 China's College Entrance Examination ("Gaokao") and High School Entrance Examination ("Zhongkao").

Ambow operates three standard K-12 schools in Hunan, Jiangsu, and Liaoning provinces in China. In the recent 2020 Gaokao, over 42% of students at Ambow's Xiangyu Universe High School ("Shenyang K-12") achieved exam scores higher than the minimum required for first-batch admission enrollment in undergraduate universities, outperforming the local average. At Ambow's Hunan Changsha Tongsheng Lake Experimental School ("Changsha K-12"), over 59% of its students achieved scores higher than the minimum required for first-batch admission enrollment in undergraduate universities. Students enrolled in Changsha K-12's multi-year Gaokao study-prep class, on average, achieved 75.7 points higher this year than their previous examination results. Notably, in the areas of natural sciences and social science, top results earned at Shenyang K-12 ranked 12th and 37th, respectively, among total graduates in the province.

In the 2020 Zhongkao, 93.4% of students at Ambow's Shuyang Galaxy School achieved scores that exceeded the minimum admission score for high schools, demonstrating a strong overall performance compared with the local county's average level.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, said, "We are very proud of our students who delivered outstanding results in this year's College and High School Entrance Examinations. Ambow is committed to helping students achieve improved learning outcomes by leveraging its advantages in technologies, teacher resources, and teaching experience. While we diligently expand our premium education services nationwide and around the globe, we are connecting education resources worldwide that contribute to further development and optimization of our K-12 education offerings."

Over the past 20 years, through its established comprehensive K-12 education system, Ambow has focused on educational research as a means to effectively enhance the education quality at its schools. In addition to Ambow's featured international education offerings, it also directly operates multiple standard K-12 schools, which deliver all-around educational programs that aim to nurture internationalized talent.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Related Links

www.ambow.com

