Ambow Education Expands Strategic Partnership with Amazon in Digital Professional Education, Training and Certification

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon built on its online-to-offline education SaaS platform, Huanyujun Education Hub ("Huanyujun").

In 2018, Ambow and Amazon signed an international cooperation agreement related to Amazon Web Services (AWS) training and certification, agreeing to jointly build a cloud skills training base. The AWS Global Cloud Infrastructure is the most secure, extensive, and reliable cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centers globally, spanning 245 countries and territories. The expanded cooperation between Ambow and AWS will not only include both AWS digital and classroom training courses as well as certification services provided by Huanyujun, but also integrate enterprise recruiting programs and training offerings. In summary, Ambow can provide AWS training for cloud skills, specific and catered to various enterprise hiring needs. Registered students at Huanyujun will have first access to sign-up for the joint program.

Leveraging its long-term proven track record in curriculum development, professional training, job placement services, etc., Ambow is well positioned to tap into wider career enhancement service offerings, including career planning, certification training, and job placement consultancy. With a strategic focus on integrating Ambow's digital educational resources with brick-and-motor education assets, Ambow recently launched a new enterprise partnership program which is backed by the cooperation with AWS and will combine the AWS cloud training and certification system into Ambow Panorama Digital Teaching System and Ambow Cloud Platform, making it accessible at the Huanyujun Education Hub. This new enterprise partnership program is designed to attract more talented students to Huanyujun, help well-established enterprises enhance recruiting efficiency, and enable students to gain career certificates through digital education, ultimately strengthening their competitive advantage when it comes to their careers.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Our expanded strategic cooperation with Amazon is an acknowledgment of our successful professional education, training and certification system. With this partnership program, the influence of Ambow online education platform will be further enhanced and benefit more people and institutions through Huanyujun Education Hub. Looking ahead, we plan to continuously expand our overall collaboratory efforts with even more global partners to further promote our career planning, certification training, and employment services, as well as match career enhancement and certification training needs with online education platform services. Our goal is to provide comprehensive and multi-level services for college students' career development, especially for Chinese students who intended to study abroad but are travel-restricted due to COVID-19."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

