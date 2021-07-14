Ambow Education Launches Open Platform OOOK

BEIJING, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), China's leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, announced that it has launched an open platform for education – OOOK ("O Course," https://oook.com). Guests and market partners from various fields at home and abroad participated in O Course's release conference through online and offline channels.

O Course is an open teaching system platform developed by Ambow Education. Supported by over 70 patented technologies and operating on a cloud service model, the platform provides high-quality, cross-terminal live and recording services, immersive and interactive live broadcast experiences that combine images and shared files, and one-stop operation management functions. O Course is a convenient, efficient and easy-to-operate platform that education institutions can employ to complete an all-round closed-loop management of teaching, marketing, and student enrollment. In addition, O Course provides users future career services based on selected education service resources and access to the international career strategy planning service system from Strategic Career Planning Consultant ("SCPC").

Dr. Jin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Technology is the driving force behind the education industry's ongoing digital revolution. In an effort to seamlessly integrate technology and education, we have invested extensively in technology research and development, initiated standards of Chinese distance education, launched a series of intelligent education products, and undertaken several construction projects of national and provincial public service platforms. Going forward, Ambow aims to continue launching revolutionary and innovative products that will be at the forefront of the industry, contributing toward the transformation of education and how it is dispersed and administered."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

