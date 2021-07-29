Ambow Education Provides Update on PRC Regulatory Policy

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced it noted that the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued a set of guidelines on July 24, 2021, aiming to ease the burden of excessive homework and after-school tutoring for students receiving compulsory education (the "Guidelines").

The Company does not expect its operations to be materially affected by the Guidelines. The Company's main business focus remains on technology driven educational and career enhancement services and patented technology products. The Company will continue to comply with all laws and regulations in providing educational services in respective countries, deliver high-quality, innovative products and services for students in their pursuit of lifelong learning success.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

