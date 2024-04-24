Ambow Education Showcases Cutting-edge HybriU Technology at Open House

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) ("Ambow" or the "Company"), an AI-driven educational technology company, today announced that it presented its innovative HybriU AI education technology and solutions at its open house event held last week at the NewSchool of Architecture & Design Campus in San Diego, California. Education institutions, educators, investors and students who attended the event were able to view HybriU's compelling technology and total solution firsthand.

A video highlight reel of the event can be seen here: https://www.hybriu.com/.

HybriU is the first available total solution, integrating innovative AI, lecture capture, connectivity, immersive technologies, and a comprehensive management platform for educational purposes. This powerful integrated solution is designed to advance the future of education, break down educational barriers and empower educators and students worldwide.

HybriU facilitates interactive live sessions between teachers in person and remote students, enhancing student engagement. A traditional classroom is instantly and seamlessly transformed into a dynamic learning environment with HybriU that optimizes the teaching and learning experience by combining interactivity, adaptability and accessibility. HybriU features showcased at the open-house event included:

AI Immersive 3D Technology: HybriU's 3D solution includes 3D signal capture, recording, transformation and display on a large 3D LED wall. 3D technology enhances learning by providing a more immersive experience, allowing students to explore and understand complex concepts through visually engaging content. This technology makes it possible to broadcast a life-sized 3D image of a professor in a remote classroom, bringing this innovative concept to reality.

AI-Driven Connectivity to Support Multi-Location Engagement: HybriU seamlessly bridges the gap between traditional in-person learning environments and virtual classrooms, promoting live instruction to students in the classroom and those joining remotely. It utilizes patented technology that automatically shifts cameras and views to facilitate engagement and participation while promoting discussions, group activities and feedback.

AI Intelligent Multi-Modal Lecture Capture: Classroom lectures are instantly captured and summarized to facilitate efficient student review and enhance learning outcomes. Advanced AI-driven functionality seamlessly brings class interaction into the video recording and transcripts, including participation and contribution from remote students. The intelligent recording presents the accessibility and interactivity of the learning environment, promoting greater inclusion and engagement for both in-person and remote learners.

Proprietary Video Editing Technology: One-click integrated video and audio content editing allows educators to edit recorded content with an easy editing feature that is as simple as deleting text.

AI Interactive Learning via Teaching Assistant for Personalized Learning: Students no longer need to write down what a teacher says. Transcriptions generated during the lesson enable students to highlight, annotate and pose questions with the help of an AI assistant, enhancing the way students engage with and comprehend lecture material during and after a class.

AI Real-Time Analytics & Feedback: Student activity and progress during the class are aggregated and immediately presented to the instructor on a dashboard, facilitating adjustment to content focus, timely interventions and personalized support.

AI Multilingual Support: Close captioning of live and recorded lectures, along with real-time translation of lecture transcripts into over 80 languages, facilitates greater learner access and understanding during the class. It also enables the review of recorded educational content in students' preferred language after the class, thus widening access and participation on a global scale.

For more information on HybriU and how it improves educational outcomes, please visit https://www.hybriu.com.

