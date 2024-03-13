Ambow Education to Host Open House at San Diego Campus from April 14-16, 2024

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) ("Ambow" or the "Company"), an AI-driven educational technology company, today announced that it will host an open house at NewSchool of Architecture & Design Campus to showcase the Company's innovative HybriU AI education technology and solutions. The event will be held on April 14-16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST at 705 Park Blvd in San Diego, Calif.

All learning institutions, investors and potential students are encouraged to attend and meet with Ambow's President and CEO Dr. Jin Huang, and Norm Allgood, Head of HybriU, as well as HybriU's team of seasoned experts to gain comprehensive insights and address queries on how HybriU can elevate educational outcomes within institutions.

HybriU is redefining the teaching and learning experience by converting traditional classrooms into seamless hybrid learning environments. Attendees of the event will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand how HybriU's AI digital education platform is revolutionizing the future of education, featuring captivating 3D live demonstrations, engaging interactive sessions, and insightful presentations spotlighting the key features and unparalleled benefits of HybriU.

An investor-focused presentation will also be held on Monday, April 15, 2:00 p.m. PST and will include a discussion of the Company's value proposition and operating strategy within the multi-billion dollar education market, followed by a Q&A session. In-person and virtual attendance for the investor session is available by contacting [email protected].

Please email [email protected] to register for the event or with any questions.

Mr. Allgood will also be presenting HybriU at the ASU+GSV Air Show on Monday, April 15 from 11:40 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. PST at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven educational technology company. Its mission is to empower educators, students, higher learning institutions and organizations with advanced technology designed explicitly for the education industry. Through HybriU, Ambow's dynamic patented open-platform technology that facilitates hybrid learning, and its for-profit college, NewSchool of Architecture & Design based in San Diego, California, Ambow offers high-quality, individualized, and dynamic career education services and products. For more information, visit Ambow's corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

