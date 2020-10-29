Ambow Education Wins "2020 Education Industry Pioneer in Informatization" Award

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow", "Ambow Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that it has received the prestigious 2020 Education Industry Pioneer in Informatization award issued by the China Center for Information Industry Development Group ("CCID").

At the third Industrial Information Technology Innovation and Development Summit held recently in Beijing, the CCID issued its annual list of the top 100 companies in China with industry-leading information technology. Ambow was included in this list along with other national leading companies and was distinguished with the 2020 Education Industry Pioneer in Informatization award due to its profound technology accumulation and widely acclaimed brand influence. The list evaluation criteria is based on an index system of industry information technology competitiveness combined with comprehensive assessments by experts from the fields of technology, branding, product innovation and solution development.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Empowering education with innovative technology has always been core to Ambow's DNA and one of our differentiating strengths. Through continuously developing and applying new and cutting-edge technology to our services and products, our goal is to consistently bring about the best learning outcomes and results for our students. As technology continues to rapidly evolve, we will always seek new ways and new models that allow more users of all ages to benefit from its powerful application to education."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

