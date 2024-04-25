Ambow Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) ("Ambow" or the "Company"), an AI-driven educational company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.ambow.com and the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, at [email protected] or by mail at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 19925 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven educational technology company. Its mission is to eliminate barriers between online and offline environments, languages and regions, and academia and industry. Ambow aims to empower educators, students, institutions and organizations with advanced technology designed explicitly for the education industry. For more information, visit Ambow's corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

