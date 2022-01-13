Ambow Wins Two 2021 NetEase Golden Wings Awards

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that the Company took two top honors at China's 13th NetEase Education Golden Wings Awards, highlighting Ambow's contribution and reputation as a formidable player in the Chinese career education market. Ambow Education received the 2021 Leading Career Planning Education Brand Award, while Ambow's Genesis Career Enhancement won the 2021 Influential Quality Education Brand Award.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "In recent years, Ambow has made industry-leading breakthroughs in career planning education, and these two 2021 Golden Wings awards are a powerful testament to our capabilities and achievements in the field. Looking ahead, we will continue to develop and refine our SCPC certified training program to provide innovative professional career planning solutions and consulting services to individuals, universities and enterprises."

Established by NetEase Education in 2009, the Golden Wings Awards are among the most influential and authoritative awards in China's education industry. Ambow participated alongside hundreds of other industry leaders, authorities and brilliant educators, and received accolades for its exceptional contributions to the education industry. Its two 2021 Golden Wings awards recognize Ambow's commitment to providing high-quality products and services, particularly its successful Strategic Career Planning Consultant (SCPC) certified training program. Developed in cooperation with Global Career Quality Assurance (GCQA) and boasting an elite domestic faculty, the program aims to disrupt students' engrained one-way linear thinking patterns and cultivate employees with superior strategic thinking and career planning skills.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

