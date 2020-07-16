Ambra Health and Invenio Imaging Partner to Provide Pathologists Instant Access to Medical Imaging

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite and Invenio Imaging, a leader in rapid intraoperative tissue imaging with Stimulated Raman Histology (SRH), today announced a partnership that integrates Ambra's image management technology with Invenio's NIO Laser Imaging System. The collaboration enables pathologists to instantly view SRH images exported from Invenio's device.

The NIO, which provides microscopic images of fresh tissue specimens in minutes, integrates with Ambra's Cloud PACS and viewing capabilities. Pathologists can now review images from anywhere with minimal delay, enabling greater collaboration between surgeons and pathologists.

The pandemic has underscored the need for healthcare facilities to have access to critical patient information when and where they need it most. The NIO and Ambra Health collaboration creates the opportunity for hospitals to generate and read high resolution microscopic images of tissue with an eye toward social distancing by eliminating the face-to-face interactions that occur in the conventional histologic workflow. The Ambra Cloud PACS consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and low maintenance cloud storage platform that lets medical imaging be accessed securely anytime, anywhere.

Sandra Camelo-Piragua, MD, neuropathologist from the University of Michigan, stated: "I have reviewed SRH images in different platforms and I find Ambra the best system in terms of easy navigation, image quality and uploading time. The images are crisp, with no image degradation. The system is responsive to rapid commands. I see Ambra as a great tool for image data storage and review with easy internet based access with great quality and customer support."

"The integration of the NIO with Ambra supports our mission to streamline the collaboration between surgery and pathology. Ultimately, we hope this partnership can lead to better, more efficient patient care," said Chris Freudiger, PhD, CTO and Co-Founder of Invenio Imaging.

"Our partnership with Invenio marks the latest instance of technologists working together to streamline the image management process so that critical medical imaging data is available when and where providers need it," said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development for Ambra Health.

Those interested in learning more about the integration can request a demonstration on the Ambra website here or at Invenio website.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

About Invenio Imaging

Invenio Imaging, Inc. based in Santa Clara, CA has developed and manufactures the NIO Laser Imaging System. The NIO is designed to streamline intraoperative histology, reducing downtime in the OR and allowing for examination of specimens from multiple sites in the surgical cavity. It has been used in over 1300 cases and is currently installed in sites across the United States.

www.invenio-imaging.com

