Ambra Health Announces Integration with Box

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, makers of the leading medical image management suite, today announced an integration with Box to enable the sharing of medical imaging directly from within Box's cloud content management platform.

This new integration allows facilities using Box to securely share and collaborate on DICOM medical imaging. Ambra has built an integration leveraging Box's API to provide a wide-breadth of enhanced DICOM capabilities. Ambra Health's cloud-based PACS and image management platform handle all DICOM modalities including MR, CT, PET, CR, US, and MG.

"Ambra and Box provide a much more streamlined workflow for facilities and reduces the number of individual platforms that users need to login to. Now, with just a single click, users can log-in to their Box account and share imaging, leading to more opportunities than ever before for collaboration," said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development, Ambra Health.

Together, Box and Ambra Health's image management suite provides an opportunity for seamless image exchange across the web, reducing the use of CDs, improving patient care, and simplifying physician and provider workflows along the way.

"Healthcare providers are increasingly looking to centralize their content in a single cloud content management platform, and Ambra's integration provides another way for them to include DICOM content in Box," said Andrew Keating, Managing Director of Healthcare, Box. "At Box, we believe in enabling our customers to have access to other best-of-breed services. I'm thrilled that Ambra's integration is now available to Box customers, alongside over 1400 others and look forward to hearing more about the incredible use cases this enables for hospitals, clinics, and other organizations."

Those interested in learning more about Ambra Health's imaging solutions and the Ambra Health and Box integration can receive a live demo at Booth #507 during the SIIM 2019 conference. To make an appointment or for more details, visit the Ambra Health website.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

