Ambra Health Announces Partnership with RAPID

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, makers of the leading medical image management suite, today announced a partnership with RAPID, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke. The partnership enables cloud deployment of the RAPID stroke imaging platform and secure sharing of RAPID images across networks utilizing Ambra's Best-in-KLAS image exchange capabilities.

The Ambra Health platform offers hospital networks the ability to receive and exchange imaging with ease, widen referral networks, and increase the availability of imaging data so that it can be used for research, AI, and machine learning innovations. Enabling access to imaging across departments and facilities is critical to speeding up communication among medical staff and improving patient care.

RAPID is the defacto worldwide standard in advanced imaging for stroke. Installed in over 1,400 hospitals, RAPID (automated CTP, MRI, CTA, ICH, and ASPECTS), with its enhanced AI framework, is the most comprehensive stroke imaging platform.

To provide RAPID customers a choice of deployment options, Ambra has installed a dedicated RAPID server in the Ambra data center to enable seamless integration between Ambra's image management platform and the RAPID stroke imaging platform. Aided by this new cloud-based deployment model, a multi-facility customer can choose to run data through the RAPID platform without maintaining RAPID servers locally at all of their facilities. Additionally, Ambra will waive the RAPID integration fees for RAPID customers.

"The partnership allows facilities to easily expand the availability of RAPID across their networks. Time is brain when it comes to stroke care, and we're confident that this partnership will enable additional flexibility in the deployment of RAPID's incredible technology," said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development at Ambra Health.

"By enabling on-premise as well as cloud deployment of RAPID, hospitals can deliver our proven stroke imaging platform to their stroke teams in any way that works best for them," said Anil Singhal, MD, SVP, Worldwide Operations at RAPID. "This partnership with Ambra symbolizes our commitment to our customers and empowering them to provide the best patient care."

Together, the RAPID platform and Ambra Health's image management suite supply one more option for facilities to view stroke imaging instantaneously and provide physicians and researchers with the information needed to transfer patients across facilities, enroll patients in clinical trials, and reduce overall time-to-care delivery.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com .

About RAPID

RAPID is the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke. Installed in over 1,400 hospitals, RAPID (automated CTP, MRI, CTA, ICH and ASPECTS), with enhanced AI framework, is the most advanced stroke imaging platform. In clinical trials, RAPID has been shown to aid in the selection of patients in early and late-window stroke trials, including SWIFT PRIME, EXTEND IA, DAWN, DEFUSE 3 and EXTEND. In addition to achieving the best clinical outcomes and largest treatment effects ever obtained, these landmark studies led to new American Heart Association and American Stroke Association guidelines and have dramatically altered the management of acute stroke around the world. For more information, visit RAPID at RSNA Booth #10537A or at www.RAPID.ai .

