Ambra Health Deepens Integration with Box to Digitize Medical Imaging Process

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health , maker of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced a deeper integration with Box, the leading Content Cloud, that will enable more seamless and advanced medical imaging capabilities. With the expanded integration, Ambra ProViewer and Ambra's Web Uploader will be directly integrated into Box allowing customers to securely upload, analyze, and manipulate all imaging types from anywhere, anytime without the need for extensive IT intervention.

The enhanced functionality builds on Ambra Health and Box's previously announced integration in 2019 . With Ambra and Box, healthcare facilities can already log-in with a single click to upload, share, and view medical imaging directly from within Box's cloud content management platform. Now, with the deepened integration, customers can seamlessly store, view, collaborate, and save DICOM medical images directly in Box while taking advantage of the Box Content Cloud's frictionless security and compliance to protect and govern the flow of sensitive information. Ambra has built the integration leveraging Box's API to provide a wide-breadth of enhanced DICOM capabilities.

Ambra's next generation, FDA-cleared ProViewer and cloud PACS system enable medical groups to manage diagnostic images and supplemental photos and videos using configurable workflow rules for routing and integrated reporting. Ambra's imaging suite enables easy sharing of images, mobile access from anywhere at any time for quick reads, as well as full diagnostic, read-at-home and teleradiology capabilities with only a web browser.

"For the past two years, Ambra and Box have provided a more streamlined workflow for facilities through an integration that eliminated the need to log-in to multiple platforms for image sharing. We are thrilled to expand our partnership to provide customers using Box access to Ambra's advanced viewing and upload capabilities," said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development at Ambra Health.

Box and Ambra Health's image management suite provides an opportunity for seamless image exchange across the web, reducing the use of CDs, improving patient care, and simplifying physician and provider workflows along the way. Healthcare providers are increasingly looking to centralize their content in a single cloud content management platform, and Ambra's integration provides another way for them to include DICOM content in Box.

"The need for the healthcare and life sciences industries to move fast and operate in a modern way is more important than ever, but both are faced with regulatory and compliance hurdles that complicate digital transformation," said Fred Klein, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Box. "We're excited to bring the security and compliance benefits of the Box Content Cloud together with Ambra Health's best-in-class medical imaging capabilities to enable our healthcare and life sciences customers to move seamlessly to the cloud."

To learn more about the integration, please visit the Box App Gallery here .

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

