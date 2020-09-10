Ambra Health Expands AI Adoption of Radiology Services Through New Solution Directory Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health , makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced a substantial expansion of its partner-based Solution Directory to include leading healthcare technology companies CureMetrix, CuraCloud, and ImageBiopsy. Through its Solution Directory , Ambra has established a network of innovative imaging partners which allows providers to seamlessly launch leading imaging AI and analysis tools from the Ambra platform.

The Ambra Suite consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and interoperable cloud platform that lets providers access imaging securely anytime, anywhere. Layering new applications within Ambra Health produces a powerhouse of innovative workflows, windows for research and development, and long-term improvements to patient care. New use cases include:

AI-empowered breast imaging workflows with CureMetrix : CureMetrix solutions like cmTriage™ and cmAssist ® , integrated with Ambra Health , drastically improve breast imaging workflows. cmTriage, the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S, helps radiologists prioritize mammography worklists based on suspicious cases that may need immediate attention. Studies have shown that with cmTriage, radiologists can realize up to a 30% reduction in mammography reading time while supporting the overall practice to streamline workload.

CureMetrix solutions like cmTriage™ and cmAssist , , drastically improve breast imaging workflows. cmTriage, the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S, helps radiologists prioritize mammography worklists based on suspicious cases that may need immediate attention. Studies have shown that with cmTriage, radiologists can realize up to a 30% reduction in mammography reading time while supporting the overall practice to streamline workload. Rapid detection of intracranial hemorrhage with CuraCloud : In trauma situations, there is no time to waste . CuraCloud develops software medical devices that can be used to detect and diagnose cardiovascular, neurological, and thoracic diseases. For example, CuraRad®-ICH, CuraCloud's first FDA-cleared product, uses a deep learning algorithm to detect cases suspected with intracranial hemorrhage in seconds.

In trauma situations, there is no time to waste CuraCloud develops software medical devices that can be used to detect and diagnose cardiovascular, neurological, and thoracic diseases. For example, CuraRad®-ICH, CuraCloud's first FDA-cleared product, uses a deep learning algorithm to detect cases suspected with intracranial hemorrhage in seconds. AI-driven knee osteoarthritis detection with ImageBiopsy : ImageBiopsy and Ambra Health automate the task of repetitive Knee OA detection and deliver standardized reports to referring physicians. KOALA (Knee OA Labeling Assistant) is a radiological fully-automated image processing software device intended to aid medical professionals in the measurement of standard joint space width parameters, as well as perform an assessment of OARSI grades for sclerosis, joint space narrowing, and osteophytes.

"We are proud to partner with these best-in-class technology providers to collectively improve both workflows for radiologists and patient outcomes," said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development at Ambra Health. "By unlocking medical imaging data, we're seeing how Ambra cloud technology can serve as the backbone of innovation for facilities of all sizes by layering on these new applications."

"Breast cancer detection is complex and to navigate that complexity radiologists need data-driven information and the most innovative tools to make better clinical decisions," said Kevin Harris, president of CureMetrix. "With their focus on delivering better care through better technology, joining forces with Ambra Health is a great example of how partnering with innovators helps make healthcare excellence a reality."

In addition to its robust marketplace of solution providers, Ambra Health partners with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) providers including a recently announced partnership with Epic , Cerner, Modernizing Medicine, AthenaHealth, and Drchrono.

To learn more about Ambra Health and partnership opportunities, request a custom demonstration online .

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

