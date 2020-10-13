Ambra Health Expands Work with RAD-AID to End Global Healthcare Disparities Through Teleradiology

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health , maker of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced its expanding global footprint with RAD-AID , a nonprofit global health charity organization. RAD-AID has over 12,000 radiology volunteers and supporters, serving 80 hospitals in 35 countries, to support radiology health services in resource-poor communities via remote and on-site educational training, equipment implementation, and technology development.

In collaboration with Ambra and other partners, RAD-AID created the RAD-AID Friendship Cloud and integrated on-site radiology data management system with PACS for resource-poor hospitals to more easily and cost-effectively adopt life-saving medical imaging technologies. Ambra contributes expertise, software, and technical support to the RAD-AID Friendship Cloud, which provides low-resource hospitals on-site servers and storage plus cloud-based backup. The RAD-AID Friendship platform enables real-time PACS-based teleteaching and teleconsultations for education and global collaboration. This collaborative effort includes RAD-AID's use of Ambra Health's Cloud PACS to offer radiology viewing, archiving, and exchange.

RAD-AID and Ambra have worked together to install IT platforms at University College Hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria, Lao Friends Hospital for Children in Luang Prabang, Laos, as well as Georgetown Public Hospital, Bartica Hospital, and New Amsterdam Hospital in Guyana. To date, Ambra and RAD-AID Friendship Cloud have archived and impacted approximately 125,000 radiology cases in Guyana, 25,000 pediatric exams in Laos, and 10,000 radiologic studies in Nigeria.

Additionally, RAD-AID is supporting radiology residencies and training centers, such as in Guyana, where the Ambra-supported Friendship Cloud is a platform for radiology educators in high-income countries to help residents, technologists, and staff radiologists in low and middle-income countries (LMICs). This platform has been profoundly impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic, when international travel restrictions limited on-site work; the Friendship Cloud platform enabled RAD-AID's continuous education and clinical assistance to resource-poor hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients.

"Radiology is a critical piece of the healthcare ecosystem that we often take for granted," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. "Enormous healthcare disparities are created when areas lack access to radiology equipment and services. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for technology and telemedicine to extend life-saving services to medically underserved areas."

"Our goal is to make radiology impactful for saving lives in medically underserved areas," said Dr. Dan Mollura, Founder and CEO of RAD-AID. "RAD-AID prioritizes training and support of health information technologies (IT) platforms, such as this collaboration with Ambra Health, so that medical imaging, software, skilled radiology professionals, and equipment come together to advance healthcare for those most in need." According to Dr. Gillian Battino, Director of RAD-AID Guyana, "RAD-AID Friendship Cloud, with great contributions from Ambra, has empowered radiology education in a novel international format so that residents, staff, and faculty can continuously teach and learn from each other across the globe."

For those looking to learn more about RAD-AID's Friendship Cloud, visit RAD-AID Informatics initiatives online.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

About RAD-AID

RAD-AID is a nonprofit charitable global health radiology organization, founded in 2008, serving over 80 resource-poor hospital partners in thirty-five (35) low and middle-income countries (LMICs). RAD-AID has a diverse interdisciplinary composition of over 12,000 volunteer radiology professionals, including radiologists, nurses, technologists, physicists, engineers, and information technology specialists. Through outreach, radiology education, and equipment donations for medical imaging, RAD-AID advances radiology to support health services such as cancer care, maternal-infant health, women's health, breast cancer screening, cardiovascular procedures, infectious disease, trauma, and much more. Visit RAD-AID.org to learn more.

