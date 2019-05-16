Ambra Health is One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, the fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

Hitting newsstands May 28 in the June 2019 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then they ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work—besting last year's 72.1 percent.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. The average engagement score of an Ambra Health employee was an astounding 95%.

"Ambra Health's unwavering belief in the power of its people is what distinguishes it. Ambra Health is filled with individuals committed to delivering care through better technology. At some point in their lives, each person has experienced what it's like to lack easy access to medical imaging and data and how that can impact their own health or that of a loved one. As a result, this team of passionate and talented individuals work together to transform the way leading facilities think about medical image management and access. Ambra Health looks for talented, self-motivated, and caring individuals," said Morris Panner, Ambra Health, CEO.

While the subject matter frequently dealt with at Ambra Health is serious, employees still make time for team-bonding and fun. At Ambra's hub New York City office, group Soul Cycle classes, a company volleyball league, and a Game of Thrones fantasy draft are just a few of the highlights. The team works in an open workspace allowing constant collaboration, all the way from interns to VPs.

Ambra also expands its hiring boundaries to self-motivated and talented individuals across the country and offers the opportunity to work remotely. Working remotely has been cited by many employees as a huge positive in maintaining flexibility and work-life balance.

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

· 99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost.

· 49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

· 65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

