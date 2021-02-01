Ambra Health Launches DICOM Dialogues Podcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health , maker of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced the launch of a new podcast, DICOM Dialogues, for the medical imaging community. Co-hosted by Ambra Health's Chantel Hopper and Catherine Slotnick, DICOM Dialogues shares stories of innovation, practical tips and advice directly from experts in the radiology and informatics field. The podcast is now available for free on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Pocket Cast , and all other major podcast platforms.

"Trends that have been a long time coming in the healthcare industry including remote services, interoperability and AI have accelerated in the past year. Our aim with the DICOM Dialogues podcast is to create a space for early adopters at the forefront of these trends to share their stories of success and transformation to inspire others in our community," said Catherine Slotnick, Director of Marketing at Ambra Health.

Each 20-minute episode in the recurring series will feature an expert in the radiology and informatics world to discuss topics like innovative workflows, improving patient care, increasing diversity in radiology departments, life saving AI algorithms, and so much more. New episodes will be released on a monthly basis and stories include:

Challenges and Tips for Working Remotely in Healthcare During the Covid-19 Era. Ryan Fallon , Director of Medical Imaging IT at John Hopkins Health System, shares how he stays connected with this team and supports an effective remote work environment.

Co-hosts Chantel and Catherine share insights into how and why social media plays an important role in the radiology ecosystem. Making the Move from Siloed Hardware to Enterprise Imaging. Matt Hyatt , Manager of Image Exchange and VNA Solutions at UC San Diego Health takes a deep dive into an organization's transition from a traditional hardware system to enterprise imaging and shares practical tips from what he has learned.

Subscribe to the DICOM Dialogues podcast today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other major podcast platform, and tune in monthly for new episodes. Learn more about the podcast here .

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

