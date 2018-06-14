Ambra Health Named Winner of 2018 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award in Best Healthcare Technology Solution Category

"Ambra Health is thrilled to win the 2018 CODiE award," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. "2018 has been a very exciting year for Ambra Health as we have continued to expand partnerships that further deep learning capabilities for medical imaging, worked to image-enable leading EHR systems, and established a patient facing image management portal. We hope these new initiatives can provide patients and facilities with enhanced access to potentially life-saving data and insights."

Using Ambra Health, physicians can safely and easily deploy cloud applications for medical imaging exchange, collaboration, vendor-neutral archiving, business continuity, EMR integration, mobility, and more. Today, more than 1,500 healthcare organizations use Ambra Health for best-in-class image exchange and management. Ambra's network is growing at a rapid pace of two new provider gateways per day, resulting in more than four billion images now managed through the platform.

SIIA judges, comprised of industry peers, noted Ambra's benefits for streamlining image management allowing facilities to move past the constraints of on-premise architecture, cutting costs, and speeding up time-to-care delivery for patients. Judges commented that "(Ambra has) many strengths including ease of use, scalability, and cost effectiveness." And, "I think the core benefit is the benefit it provides patients by avoiding repeat imaging and driving down overall healthcare costs."

"The 2018 CODiE Award winners are the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 51 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2018-Winners

To learn more about Ambra Health, visit https://ambrahealth.com

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Stanford Children's Health and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

