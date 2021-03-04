Ambra Health Provides Enhanced Imaging Access to Patients

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health , makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced the image-enablement of the Cerner EHR patient portal leading to enhanced interoperability and virtual access at Baptist Health South Florida. The platform offers patients direct access to their own medical imaging through a secure, HIPAA-compliant online portal.

The announcement comes as Ambra Health kicks off a three-part educational series to help providers enable seamless, online imaging access to patients , referring providers and clinical staff .

Baptist Health South Florida has been a trailblazer for leveraging cloud-based solutions for medical imaging. Cerner's health information technologies connect people, information, and systems at more than 27,000 provider facilities worldwide. For physicians, the integration with Ambra enables one-click access to patient images directly from within the Cerner Electronic Health Record (EHR) patient jacket. For patients, Ambra embeds directly into Cerner's patient portal enabling patients to upload and access their images remotely.

The patient portal at Baptist Health South Florida, myBaptistHealth, is a free service that provides secure, online access to patient's health information and medical health records. Now, patients can access, view, download, and share their medical images from within their health record.

"Patients today increasingly want to take the reins of their own healthcare journey. Providing anywhere, anytime access to medical imaging data is a critical piece of their overall health information—for both patients and physicians alike," said Chantel Hopper, VP of Customer Success of Ambra Health. "We are proud to support leading facilities such as Baptist Health South Florida as they continue to leverage technology for improved patient care."

The Ambra Health platform provides facilities with a suite of tools designed to eliminate CDs, streamline image management, and speed up time-to-care delivery. One of Ambra's core capabilities is image-enabling leading EHR systems. Imaging is often the missing piece of the puzzle in the patient record causing physicians to login into separate systems and toggle between browsers. Consolidating imaging within the EHR eliminates the need to login to separate systems, and physicians are able to securely search for prior imaging, providing the best health outcome. In September 2020, Ambra Health was shortlisted at the UCSF Digital Health Awards for "Best EHR Advance" technology.

