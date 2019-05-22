Ambra Health Supports Campaign to #DitchTheDisk

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced its support of a campaign to eliminate the usage of CDs for medical image exchange throughout healthcare. The campaign called, #DitchTheDisk, highlights the high costs, wasted time, and negative impacts on patient care attributed to CDs.

Ambra's support of the campaign includes a website and content to help healthcare leaders, administrators, and IT professionals understand the impact and the costs of CDs for both their bottom line and their patients' outcomes. The site includes a CD cost calculator and new eBook which detail the reasons why CDs are a burden and how leading facilities across the country have eliminated them.

Ambra Health has seen healthcare organizations of all types switch to its cloud platform for image exchange and storage. From January of 2019 through today, Ambra has added 57 new customers, bringing its total to over 450 customers and 6 billion images under management.

"CDs are a dead mode of transfer in technology," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. "The healthcare system of today will ask a patient with broken ribs to drive and pick up their CD at the hospital and take it to their referring physician appointment. We must do better, and we can. The technology exists for secure image transfer in the cloud."

Facilities can visit the #DitchTheDisk website to utilize these new resources on CD elimination. Those interested in learning more about Ambra Health's imaging solutions can receive a live demo at Booth #507 during the upcoming SIIM 2019 conference. Ambra Health CEO, Morris Panner, will also be speaking on the panel, The Shift from Many PACS to One Enterprise PACS: Challenges on Wednesday, June 26 from 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm MDT in the Exhibit Hall Theater, Aurora Hall 2. To make an appointment or for more details, visit the Ambra Health website.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

