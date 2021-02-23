Ambra Health Surpasses 10 Billion Images Under Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, maker of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced it has surpassed 10 billion images under management from over 100 million exams. There are now more than 600,000 users in the Ambra Health network across 50+ countries with over one million log-ins per month. The company's 50% sustained annual growth rate has earned it a place on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

Today, the Ambra cloud suite powers image exchange and more at eight of the top 10 hospitals and seven of the top 10 children's hospitals, as well as leading radiology practices, subspecialty groups, and life sciences companies.

In 2020, Ambra added an average of three new customers a week to its growing network of providers. In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, sales rose 77% from the previous year. Other notable customers to join in the past year include Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) among hospital and health systems; radiology groups including California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates and East River Medical Imaging; ambulatory practices including VillageMD and Illinois Bone and Joint; and a record number of customers in the life sciences and research field including Hitachi. Ambra also successfully completed a pilot program with EOS imaging, that will be extended into commercial partnership in 2021

"Access to imaging through the cloud is becoming the fabric of advanced healthcare and life sciences research," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. "Healthcare has never been more data driven and imaging data is one of the key factors driving superior care and life changing research. Our customers are leading the way to a better future."

Mednax, a leading national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services, is the latest provider to turn to Ambra Health for best-in-class cloud imaging technology as the pandemic has accelerated the trend of moving to cloud-based imaging systems. Through its affiliated medical groups and practices, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 3,500 clinicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Mednax will be using Ambra for image archiving (VNA), cloud-based image exchange through their network of partners, and for patients: an easy-to-use web-based patient portal for instant access to imaging.

Ambra Health continues to evolve its platform based on direct feedback from its engaged customer base. In the past year alone, Ambra launched over 1,400 feature developments and enhancements , most notably ProViewer , the company's next generation cloud-based diagnostic image viewer equipped with advanced visualization and analysis tools. Additionally, Ambra Health advanced interoperability across platforms through deeper integration with EPIC , enabling patients, physicians, and administrators alike to instantly access medical imaging, when and where they need it most. Ambra Health delivers an integrated AI enablement platform, which includes sophisticated de-identification tools as well as a python-based scripting platform for data scientists.

Supporting the Healthcare Community Through Accelerated Shifts in Workflows

As the pandemic prompted the healthcare community to shift their workflows to accommodate changing needs, Ambra Health has been able to provide critical value to support and advance care. These trends include:

Patients acting as consumers: healthcare is fast becoming a more consumer-oriented business with patients wanting to be in the driver's seat of managing their own care. For radiology, this means giving patients instant, easy access to medical imaging. Ambra Health works with leading providers to establish easy-to-use patient portals that provide around-the-cloud access to imaging.

healthcare is fast becoming a more consumer-oriented business with patients wanting to be in the driver's seat of managing their own care. For radiology, this means giving patients instant, easy access to medical imaging. Ambra Health works with leading providers to establish easy-to-use patient portals that provide around-the-cloud access to imaging. Accelerated shift to cloud: Providers are increasingly turning to cloud-based imaging systems for remote diagnostic viewing. Ambra Health is at the forefront of the transformation of medical imaging through cloud technology. Using Ambra Suite , physicians can safely and easily power all their image management needs including CD upload, image exchange and storage, and image-enabling patient portals, physician portals, second opinion workflows, trauma transfer, telestroke, and clinical trials.

Providers are increasingly turning to cloud-based imaging systems for remote diagnostic viewing. Ambra Health is at the forefront of the transformation of medical imaging through cloud technology. Using , physicians can safely and easily power all their image management needs including CD upload, image exchange and storage, and image-enabling patient portals, physician portals, second opinion workflows, trauma transfer, telestroke, and clinical trials. Remote diagnostic viewing: The ability to perform one's job in a remote capacity has never been greater. Ambra's FDA cleared Viewers and cloud PACS system enable easy sharing of images, mobile access from anywhere at any time for quick reads, as well as full diagnostic, read-at-home and teleradiology capabilities with only a web browser.

The ability to perform one's job in a remote capacity has never been greater. Ambra's FDA cleared Viewers and cloud PACS system enable easy sharing of images, mobile access from anywhere at any time for quick reads, as well as full diagnostic, read-at-home and teleradiology capabilities with only a web browser. Research and AI development: Fast moving developments in life sciences research, particularly in the areas of immunotherapy and therapies to combat neurodegenerative diseases, have accelerated the need for imaging and associated tools for creating cohort data sets and de-identifying information.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

SOURCE Ambra Health

Related Links

https://ambrahealth.com/

