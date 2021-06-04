Ambright Launched the Third Undergraduate Virtual University Fair with a Strong Line-up Featuring MIT, Oxbridge and More

MIT kicked off the star-filled VUF on the first day while Oxbridge joined on the last

Trinity joined Ambright's China Excellence Identification Scheme and accepted AST Scores

Representatives from the U.S. Consulate General, the British Embassy and the British Council provided first-hand information and authoritative analysis

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambright launched the Third Undergraduate Virtual University Fair with a star-filled line-up on Eduugo.tv to provide first-hand information and authoritative analysis on admission policies of world-renowned universities and visa policies of the U.S. and UK for thousands of prospective undergraduate applicants in China and around the world.

From May 24th to June 1st, numerous academics and admission officials from more than 15 prestigious universities in the world brought over 17 exciting webinars. The Third Undergraduate Virtual University Fair attracted over 56,000 people to tune in, generating over 72 million impressions over 9 consecutive days.

On the first day, more than 8,400 viewers flocked to Eduugo.tv and watched the opening ceremony and the MIT session. The featured sessions jointly delivered by the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge on the last day attracted over 16,000 viewers. Other participating universities include University College London, Trinity College Dublin, University of Edinburgh, Nanyang Technological University, Johns Hopkins University, and many more.

Liu Yazhuo, the Executive Deputy Director of CEIS/AST, announced on the opening ceremony that Trinity College Dublin just became the first higher education institution in the Republic of Ireland to join CEIS. She stated, "This means that from now on, Aptitude Scholastic Test scores will be accepted by Trinity College Dublin, along with other 11 world-leading universities who are now CEIS members."

Dominique Luthringer, Regional Manager of Eastern Europe, Central and East Asia at Trinity College Dublin said, "We accept applications for the dual degree program between Trinity University Dublin and Columbia University in the United States with AST test scores."

Sean Wuhua Zhang, Dean of Ambright Institute of Educational and Scientific Research, said, "From April to June 2021, we have successfully held three undergraduate and one postgraduate Virtual University Fair, attracting more than 300,000 people to watch the webinars and interact with presenters. The total number of global media reports exceeded 200, with a cumulative exposure of over 150 million people on the global Internet, achieving tremendous industry attention and positive social impact."

It's worth mentioning that VUF also gained support from the U.S. Consulate General, the British Embassy and the British Council. China Education Innovation Institute of Beijing Normal University kindly provided academic support and authoritative media outlets such as Times Higher Education and Tencent News provided media support.

"Starting May 4th, the U.S. Consulate General in Guangzhou has started to process student visas for Chinese students." Tyler Brent, Cultural Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Guangzhou, said in his congratulatory remarks at the opening ceremony, "The United States continues to welcome legitimate Chinese students to study and conduct research in the United States."

In addition, officials from British Embassy and the British Council provided first-hand information and authoritative analysis on the UK visa policy and many other aspects of students' traveling and studying abroad.

