Ambrosia launches revolutionary "Direct-to-Apple Watch" NightRider BluCon for Continuous Glucose Monitoring

After the initial setup of Ambrosia's NightRider and LinkBluCon app on the iPhone, the user can change the mode to Apple Watch on LinkBluCon's settings screen, this will switch the NightRider connection from the iPhone to Apple Watch and will start displaying glucose readings on Apple Watch without the phone. If Apple Watch has a cellular connection, parents can install Ambrosia's FollowBluCon app on their phone and, after setup, will be able to see glucose readings updates of their child every five minutes.

Disclaimer:

Ambrosia apps are not FDA approved and should not be used to make medical decisions.

FreeStyle Libre is a trademark of Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. Ambrosia Systems Inc. does not have any kind of relationship with Abbott Diabetic Care or Abbott Laboratories.

About Ambrosia Systems

Ambrosia Systems is a fast growing medical technology company focused on building easy to use and affordable technology solutions for patients, providers, payers and caregivers. The NightRider BluCon is currently in use in more than 100 countries with FreeStyle Libre, FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre Pro sensors. To learn more, visit www.ambrosiasys.com

