Ambrx Appoints Gary Yeung as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrx Inc. today announced the appointment of Gary Yeung, CFA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Yeung brings extensive leadership experience in raising capital, building biotech companies, and leading organizations to develop novel therapeutics.

"Ambrx is at a key inflection point to advance our pipeline of Engineered Precision Biologics following our recent $200M private financing round. Gary's strong track record of raising capital and building teams that support the development of breakthrough medicines is timely," said Dr. Feng Tian, Chairman, President and CEO. "Gary's expertise and leadership experience in finance, drug development, strategy, portfolio management, and operations uniquely position him to bring significant impact to our coming growth phases."

"I am passionate about working with companies that can change patients' lives. Dr. Tian and his team have been the pioneers and innovators of the expanded genetic code technology using site-specific incorporation of synthetic amino acids into proteins to create drug candidates that are on the cusp of demonstrating the breakthrough nature of its platform. In particular, I am excited about ARX788's recent Fast Track Designation by the FDA and its potential to be the best-in-class, next-generation, anti-HER2 ADC based on my experience of developing and commercializing HER2 products," said Mr. Yeung. "I look forward to partnering with the management team and the board to grow the company and deliver novel Engineered Precision Biologics to patients."

Mr. Yeung joins Ambrx from Erasca, where he served as CFO & COO helping finance the company and advance several compounds into clinical trials. Prior to Erasca, Mr. Yeung helped build two biotech companies, Guardant Health and Annexon Biosciences. At Guardant, he was vice president of the early cancer detection business and a member of the leadership team. At Annexon, Mr. Yeung served as vice president of business and development operations. He also devoted 12 years at Genentech, building organizations to develop and launch innovative therapies. He oversaw the portfolio and project management functions that produced 42 INDs and developed numerous FDA-approved treatments, including Tecentriq and Venclexta. He also held leadership roles in finance and commercial operations to support the launch and expansion of the Immunology and BioOncology franchises. Earlier in his career, Mr. Yeung was a consultant with McKinsey and an operational leader with GE. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from UCLA. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Ambrx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code to create Engineered Precision Biologics, this includes next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, and targeted immuno-oncology therapies for cancer as well as novel cytokines to modulate the immune system and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease, all designed to have improved pharmacologic properties and novel biological activity. Leveraging the Ambrx proprietary technology platforms, Ambrx has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, BeiGene, Sino Biopharma, Elanco and NovoCodex, with drug products generated using Ambrx technology in different stages of clinical trials. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs optimized for efficacy, safety and ease of use in multiple therapeutic areas. For additional information, visit www.ambrx.com.

