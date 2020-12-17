Ambry Genetics Named Best Company for Women and Workplace Culture

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambry Genetics Corporation (Ambry), a leading clinical diagnostic testing company, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of two Comparably Awards in recognition of the best companies for women and for providing an outstanding workplace culture.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Its rankings reflect anonymous employee sentiment ratings based on work environment, culture, work-life balance, leadership, workplace opportunities, and benefits as well as how proud employees feel about their company.

"We are excited and honored to receive not just one but two Comparably awards. It's invaluable feedback from our employees," said Aaron Elliott, CEO of Ambry Genetics. "Striving to enhance our company culture and attract and retain a diverse employee population has led us to be an employer of choice. As Ambry continues to grow with new products, technologies, and our recent acquisitions, supporting a positive workplace will continue to be a priority. We understand that the culture we produce ultimately drives our success."

"Women make up half of our senior leadership alone, many of whom are working moms," said Catherine Suh, Vice President, People at Ambry. "Being recognized as one of the best companies for women is validation that Ambry supports women in their career development while maintaining work-life balance. I am proud that Ambry keeps its employees at the center and that we've been able to validate this through their feedback."

Ambry is actively recruiting for various exciting roles across North America. Please visit our career site or explore our Comparably page here to learn more about open opportunities.

About Comparably



Comparably provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies based on employee insight and analysis. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Ambry Genetics

Ambry Genetics, a Konica Minolta Company, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based on a deep understanding of the human genome and biology behind genetic disease. Over the last 20 years, we have delivered an unparalleled track record of discoveries combined with an ever-growing database in collaboration with academic, corporate, and pharmaceutical partners to innovate products and provide a comprehensive analysis that enables clinicians to confidently inform patient care. We care about what happens to real people and their families and loved ones and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit ambrygen.com.

