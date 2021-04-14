Ambry Genetics Named Best Company, Recognized with Five Comparably Awards

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambry Genetics Corporation (Ambry), a Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM) company and a leader in clinical diagnostic testing, is honored to announce that they are the recipient of five Comparably Awards in recognition of: "Best Company Outlook," "Places to Work in Los Angeles," "HR Teams," "Product & Design Teams" and "Sales Teams."

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Its rankings reflect anonymous employee sentiment ratings based on work environment, culture, work-life balance, leadership, workplace opportunities, benefits, and how proud employees feel about their company.

This is the second series of Comparably Awards for Ambry, having been named Best Company for Women and Company Culture in December 2020.

"Our People Team strives to make Ambry a great place to work by prioritizing decisions that foster culture," said Catherine Suh, VP of People. "Together, we stepped up to support employees through the pandemic and played a major role in transitioning everyone offsite, developing new policies, and doing our best to keep up with the ever-changing ordinances. It required many long days and late nights while dealing with the emotional and physical toll of navigating the pandemic. I am so proud to lead such a committed group of incredible people."

Employee sentiment ratings show 97% of Ambry employees look forward to interacting with their team every day, and 93% feel their work environment is positive. Mark Konopka, VP of Sales, believes this is due to Ambry's people-centered approach.

"In many ways, our work defines us. We improve patient pathways, change how medicine is delivered, and impact families for generations to come. We've built a high-performing culture of accountability and provide incredible professional development and career advancement opportunities with plans tailored to individual's goals. We work hard, have fun, respect each other, and promote a healthy work-life balance. For many of us, the battle against cancer is personal. With our science, innovation, and best-in-class sales team, we celebrate wins every day."

Ambry is actively recruiting for various opportunities across North America. Please visit our career site or explore our Comparably page here to learn more.

ABOUT AMBRY GENETICS ®



Ambry Genetics, a Konica Minolta Company, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. Our unparalleled track record of discoveries over 20 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate and pharmaceutical partners, means we are first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions. We care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love, and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit ambrygen.com.

