Ambry Hill Technologies Announced the Launch of Their Cloud-Based ERP Software, Vista Suite

CAMBRIDGE, Minn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An entirely new approach to business software is drawing the attention of technology and aviation industry experts all over the world.

Consider that thousands of businesses still rely on legacy ERP programs that were designed over two decades ago, back when fax machines and pagers were in their prime. These Legacy ERP programs often carry a hefty price tag, require expensive, on-premises computer hardware for hosting, and demand the attention of a paid professional for even the simplest of modifications (eg. adding custom fields, reports, dashboards).

One of the challenges that companies face when selecting new ERP software is the migration of their data. Ambry Hill has created a groundbreaking solution to this age-old problem. Traditionally, the process of switching from one ERP system to another included extracting data from the old system and importing it into the new system. This is often expensive, slow, and rarely produces good results.

Ambry Hill's alternative to this approach is to connect to the old dataset and integrate that information into the screens of Vista Suite so that it appears to be part of the system. "Traditional data migration is available if a customer so chooses, but our technology offers a flexible, low-cost alternative for rapid deployment," said Paul Stewart, President of Ambry Hill, "and the data views can be changed on demand to accommodate the user's changing needs."

Vista Suite is a modern, full ERP software as a service (SaaS) solution that is affordable for all business sizes. A mission-critical SaaS product, Vista Suite ERP is built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform and provides users around the world with best-in-class security and reliability.

Cole Davisson, VP of Software Innovation, commented, "Our software is for today's modern age. The post-COVID world will see more workforces that are mobile, agile and highly productive." Ambry Hill comprises aviation industry veterans that know the detailed job functions of every user of their software.

Meticulous effort went into the design and functional flow of the user interface, including the mobile applications. "We are excited to bring such a rich suite of features that include inventory management, RFQ and quote automation, order processing, logistics, invoicing, analytics dashboard, custom reporting and more," said Richard Frisk, VP of Sales.

"Raising the bar, we are addressing the pain points that legacy users have been asking for, for years," said Neil Prodger, Director of European Sales. "Many of the newer systems on the market are not solving the problems that we are."

About Ambry Hill Technologies:

Ambry HillTechnologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of AirT, an industrious American holding company established in 1980, consisting of 10 companies with over 400 employees.

