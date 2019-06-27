Ambs Call Center earns 2019 ATSI Answering Service Award of Excellence

Call centers from across North America and the United Kingdom take part in the Award of Excellence program. Wherein, independent judges make random test calls to participating call centers. These 'secret shopper' calls occur over six-months and each call is scored on several criteria, including:

Courteousness of call center agent

Speed of calls answered

Information accuracy

Knowledge of account

Overall impression of call

"The ATSI Award of Excellence is a great way for our members and their employees to evaluate how they are providing service to their customers. It enables them to identify the things that make them great and also the areas that they can work on to get better. We have members that have been involved in the program for decades and are very proud each year when they win the award," says ATSI President Joseph Pores.

The award started 23 years ago to improve the quality of the telephone answering service industry. It sets expectations and measurements that ensure an excellent customer service experience when a virtual assistant answers the phone.

"It is truly an honor to earn this year's award. To say that I am extremely proud of our team would be a major understatement. We have a group of friendly and dedicated people who really care in making a difference in our customers' success," says Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center.

About Ambs Call Center

Ambs Call Center provides HIPAA compliant virtual receptionist and phone answering services across North America. Ambs Call Center operates call centers in Grand Rapids and Jackson, Michigan and Tampa, Florida. They serve clients across the United States and Canada. They provide a wide range of live receptionist services to a business. Service offerings include virtual receptionist, appointment scheduling, receptionist service, telephone answering service, help desk, employee reporting service, customer service and order taking. Their health care division focuses on medical answering service, patient satisfaction and physician referral and class registration. Processing over 10 million contacts annually, Ambs Call Center is family owned and has been in business since 1932.

