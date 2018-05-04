Ambu Selects Profisee to Support Data Management Initiatives

Leveraging the Profisee Platform to Support Clients

Ambu partners with a number of different types of clients across the life science spectrum including hospitals, clinics, doctors and distributors. There is even more complexity in serving their clients because distributors can also be clients and clients can purchase from both Ambu directly as well as through the network of distributors. In order for Ambu to create and sustain a high-performance environment, and ultimately provide a great client experience through local customer support teams, they needed a data management partner to support their efforts.

Ambu selected Profisee as its data management partner because of its flexible architecture and natural integration with Microsoft, workflow, matching and golden record management functionality, and best technical fit for their ongoing needs. It was important to Ambu to partner with a data management vendor that will quickly help them execute a data-driven strategy that ultimately helps them better serve clients.

Len Finkle, Profisee CEO states, "As we focus on the future, we view our single, integrated solution and award winning customer service as key factors to overcome the historically "not good enough" approach of legacy MDM vendors and continue disrupting the data management market."

About Profisee

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique, Profisee Advantage™ approach allows companies to leverage enterprise multi-domain data management capability, without limits on users, data volume or sources. Our customers have the freedom to choose their deployment; with the flexibility to deliver on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. Profisee's unique Total Cost Ownership model leads the master data management industry. This has provided the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating by accelerating and exceeding customer expectations. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ambu

Since 1937, Ambu's ideas have created effective solutions in health care. Ambu helps doctors, nurses and paramedics save lives and improve patient care. Ambu is headquartered in Denmark and employs approximately 2,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific. Ambu is listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange. Read more on www.ambu.com.

