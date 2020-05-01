Ambulance Manufacturers Honor EMS Professionals

Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach announces month-long celebration of EMS Week (USA) and Paramedics Services Week (Canada) to pay tribute to front line heroes.

BELOEIL, QC, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Demers-Braun-Crestline (DBC) ambulance manufacturers kicked off celebrations early for the upcoming EMS Week (USA) and Paramedic Services Week (Canada) by announcing they will honor EMS professionals throughout the entire month of May. The United States observes EMS Week from May 17-23, 2020, while Canada observes Paramedic Services Week from May 24-30, 2020. It is tradition for communities to pay tribute to EMS practitioners and professionals who selflessly dedicate their professional lives to responding to emergency calls and saving lives. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is especially critical to recognize EMS and their tireless commitment and contribution to keeping our communities safe, while combatting the relentless coronavirus. In honor of our everyday heroes, DBC will highlight EMS organizations across North America, sharing stories of EMS professionals going beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As an essential business that directly serves our front line heroes, we have been so impressed by the way EMS professionals are stepping up during this health crisis," says Chad Brown, Vice President of USA Sales for Demers-Braun-Crestline. "Not only are they delivering lifesaving care at an increased pace, they are adapting on the job as new research is published and updated protocols are put in place."

"We recognized EMS professionals are on the front lines of an unprecedented response, and even with all of this, they continue to serve our communities as a beacon of hope and inspiration," shares Scott Sawatsky, Vice President of Canada Sales for Demers-Crestline. "Across North America, we have seen virtual station tours, storybook readings, drive-by salutes for healthcare workers, and more. The emotional toll of their job is unimaginable, yet they continue to answer the call. It is inspiring. We want all EMS professionals to know we see what they're doing, and we are truly thankful."

Throughout the month of May, DBC will honor EMS communities across North America by leveraging their social media platforms to shine the spotlight brightly on EMS professionals. DBC brands are encouraging EMS organizations to submit stories and pictures by tagging the brands on Facebook: @demersambulances, @braunambulances, or @crestlinecoachltd, or by directly submitting stories and pictures through email [email protected], [email protected], [email protected].

In addition to highlighting the tireless work from EMS organizations, each week Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach will award a 'Crew Meal' to one organization, based on random weekly draws. Winners will be announced May 8, 15, 22, and 29. The 'Crew Meal' will be provided as a $100 prepaid credit card due to respect public safety measures at EMS stations. DBC is hopeful departments will patron local restaurants impacted by the pandemic to deliver the meal.

About Demers-Braun:

Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach are three distinct brands owned by Demers-Braun. The second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America, Demers-Braun has been recognized for leadership in innovative design and quality products. With over a 140-years of combined history serving the emergency response market worldwide, Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach offer a wide-range of ambulances, specialty vehicles, and small to mid-sized buses. To learn more about the respective brands, visit their websites at www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com, www.CrestlineCoach.com, or www.CCL150.com.

