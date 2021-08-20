Ambulance Services Market| Evolving Opportunities with Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. and Air Methods Corp. | Technavio

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Ambulance Services Market Analysis Report by Type (Emergency and Non-emergency) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ambulance-services-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents. In addition, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the Ambulance Services Market, however, the high cost and operational constraints of air ambulances will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Major Five Ambulance Services Companies:

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

Air Methods Corp.

Babcock International Group PLC

BVG India Limited

Falck AS

Ambulance Services Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Emergency - size and forecast

Non-emergency - size and forecast

Ambulance Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America - size and forecast

- size and forecast Europe - size and forecast

- size and forecast APAC - size and forecast

South America - size and forecast

- size and forecast MEA - size and forecast

