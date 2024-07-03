Ambulance Services Market size is set to grow by USD 13.74 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of road accidents to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ambulance services market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.79% during the forecast period. Increasing number of road accidents is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of air ambulance services in developing countries. However, high costs of ambulance services poses a challenge. Key market players include Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, American Ambulance Service Inc., Babcock International Group Plc, Bristow Group Inc., BVG India Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Falck Danmark AS, Harmonie Ambulance, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD., Netcare ltd., PHI Group Inc., Priority Ambulance, REVA Inc., and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ambulance services market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service Type (Advance life support (ALS) ambulance services and Basic life support (BLS) ambulance services), Type (Emergency and Non-emergency), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, American Ambulance Service Inc., Babcock International Group Plc, Bristow Group Inc., BVG India Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Falck Danmark AS, Harmonie Ambulance, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD., Netcare ltd., PHI Group Inc., Priority Ambulance, REVA Inc., and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Air ambulance services play a crucial role in reaching injured individuals or those requiring specialized treatment in rural and remote areas. Helicopter air ambulances (HAAs) transport patients directly from accident sites or residences to healthcare establishments, saving time and extending medical care. During natural disasters, air ambulances reach affected areas faster than road ambulances. The Flying Doctor Service offers air evacuation and transfer services in medical emergencies and between medical facilities worldwide. Market growth is driven by increasing chronic diseases, income levels, healthcare awareness, private healthcare sector investments, and government initiatives in rural areas. Emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil offer business expansion opportunities due to low manufacturing and labor costs.

The Ambulance Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for emergency medical services. The use of advanced technologies such as telemedicine and remote monitoring is trending in the industry. These technologies enable faster response times and improved patient care. Additionally, the adoption of ambulance fleet management systems and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are key trends shaping the market. The market is also driven by the rising number of accidents and trauma cases, as well as an aging population with chronic health conditions. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, with a focus on enhancing patient safety and comfort.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Ambulance services entail substantial expenses due to equipment, medical supplies, and skilled personnel. In the US, costs range from hundreds to thousands of dollars per ride, influenced by care level, distance, and additional fees. High costs hinder patient access to essential medical care and strain providers. Helicopter emergency medical services offer direct pick-up but face challenges in remote areas due to inclement weather, further increasing market complexity.

The Ambulance Services Market faces several challenges in delivering optimal healthcare solutions. Technology and location are key areas of concern. With the increasing demand for quick response times, the use of advanced technology in ambulance services is essential. However, implementing and integrating technology in ambulance services can be complex and costly. Additionally, ensuring the availability of ambulances in remote or under-served areas is a significant challenge. The need for a centralized dispatch system and adequate funding for ambulance services is crucial to address these issues. Furthermore, maintaining a skilled workforce and ensuring their continuous training is essential to provide high-quality care. Overall, the Ambulance Services Market requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders to overcome these challenges and provide efficient and effective healthcare services.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This ambulance services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service Type 1.1 Advance life support (ALS) ambulance services

1.2 Basic life support (BLS) ambulance services Type 2.1 Emergency

2.2 Non-emergency Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Advance life support (ALS) ambulance services- The ambulance services market is a significant sector in the healthcare industry, providing essential emergency medical transportation. It caters to various customer segments, including hospitals, clinics, and individual patients. The market's growth is driven by factors such as increasing population, rising healthcare expenditures, and technological advancements. Ambulance companies invest in modern vehicles and equipment to enhance patient care and improve response times. The market is competitive, with key players focusing on expanding their fleets and enhancing customer service to gain a larger market share.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Ambulance Services Market encompasses a range of medical transport solutions, including Central Ambulance and Air Ambulance services. These services play a crucial role in responding to emergencies, particularly in the context of road accidents and the geriatric population. Reimbursement policies vary across regions and insurers, impacting the utilization of these services. Advanced ambulances are equipped with specialist medical tools and electronic health records, enabling efficient emergency medical care. The future scenario of the market includes the integration of digitalization, climate change considerations, and the expansion of services to include Fixedwing aircraft, Water ambulances, Mortuary ambulances, and Neonatal ambulances. Health insurance providers and healthcare services continue to shape the current and future landscape of the Ambulance Services Market.

Market Research Overview

The Ambulance Services Market encompasses the provision of emergency medical services and transportation using specially equipped vehicles. These services play a crucial role in responding to medical emergencies and delivering essential care to patients in need. The market is driven by various factors, including an aging population, increasing road accidents, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Technological advancements, such as telemedicine and electronic health records, are also transforming the ambulance services landscape. Additionally, governments and private organizations are investing in expanding and improving emergency medical services to ensure timely and effective care for patients. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors and the increasing demand for efficient and reliable emergency medical services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service Type

Advance Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services



Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services

Type

Emergency



Non-emergency

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio