Ambulance Services Market Size to Grow by USD 12,920.6 Million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing number of road accidents to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ambulance services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,920.6 million, according to Technavio. Favorable reimbursement policies in ambulance services are key factors driving the market growth. In the US, Medicare does not allow the patient to be transferred to the hospital in any vehicle other than an ambulance. The cost of air transportation for emergency services when ground transportation is not available, is covered by Medicare. Furthermore, cheap refunds are offered for emergency services in many European countries. For Instance, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, and the Netherlands have special reimbursement policies if any patient needs emergency medical services. Additionally, if the ambulance is owned by SSN, the air ambulance service fee will be refunded in case any person needs it in an emergency. Hence, these favorable reimbursement policies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulance Services Market

Ambulance services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global ambulance services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer ambulance services in the market are Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, American Ambulance Service Inc., Babcock International Group Plc, Bristow Group Inc., BVG India Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Falck Danmark AS, Harmonie Ambulance, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD., Netcare Ltd., PHI Group Inc., Priority Ambulance, REVA Inc., and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd., and others.

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. - The company offers ambulance services such as Acadian emergency transport services.

Air Methods Corp. - The company offers ambulance services such as Medi Flight of Oklahoma air medical services.

of air medical services. American Ambulance Service Inc. - The company offers ambulance services such as basic life support services.

The ambulance services market report covers segmentation by service type (advanced life support (ALS) ambulance services and basic life support (BLS) ambulance services), and type (emergency and non-emergency)

The market share growth of the advanced life support (ALS) ambulance services segment will be significant during the forecast period. They provide medical care and transportation to patients who require medical care. ALS ambulances are often provided by highly trained medical personnel such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and are outfitted with the most up-to-date medical equipment and medications to care for critically sick patients. Furthermore, ALS ambulances are outfitted with modern monitoring devices like electrocardiograms (ECGs) and pulse oximeters, which allow medical experts to watch patient vital signs and respond instantly if necessary. Hence, the rising demand for ALS will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, the global ambulance services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ambulance services market.

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing traffic accidents, increasing demand for air ambulance services, increasing elderly population, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies are the major factors driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of rescue aircraft in the region is providing significant growth opportunities for the vendors in the market. In addition, some factors, such as the aging population, declining emergency room visits in existing hospitals, and changes in rural healthcare delivery, are also driving the growth of the market in the region.

The early detection of infectious diseases is the key trend shaping the market. MDR and the emergence of novel bacterial and viral infections are the primary causes of infectious illnesses globally. Furthermore, fast population expansion, lifestyle changes, and climate change are increasing the global prevalence of infectious illnesses. As the need for emergency medical help grows, so does the demand for early-detection medical services. For Instance, in January 2022, JetSetGo introduced an air ambulance service to provide better emergency services and increase access to healthcare in remote areas of India. Hence, the development of early detection of infectious diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of proper communication in ambulance services may impede market growth. Communication is important in the decision-making process for using helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS). They can get reports that do not adequately convey the importance of medical emergencies for the patient. This is misleading because it restricts medical emergency response centers from delivering effective care. Furthermore, while air ambulances can significantly cut the time it takes to deliver a patient to a medical institution, they are more expensive than road or water ambulance services. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ambulance services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ambulance services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ambulance services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulance services market vendors

Ambulance Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,920.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, American Ambulance Service Inc., Babcock International Group Plc, Bristow Group Inc., BVG India Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Falck Danmark AS, Harmonie Ambulance, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD., Netcare Ltd., PHI Group Inc., Priority Ambulance, REVA Inc., and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

