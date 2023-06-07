Ambulance Services Market to grow by USD 12,920.6 million from 2022 to 2027, Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. and Air Charter Service Group Ltd. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ambulance services market is set to grow by USD 12,920.6 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is projected to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable reimbursement policies in ambulance services. When a patient needs to be transported to an emergency access hospital, hospital, or licensed nursing facility, medicare does not allow medical care because transporting the patient in any other vehicle could endanger their health. However, it includes ground ambulance transport that provides patients' needed services. It also covers the cost of air transportation for emergency services when ground transportation is not available. Furthermore, medicare may also pay for non-emergency ambulance transport if the patient receives written instructions from a physician that ambulance transport is required. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulance Services Market 2023-2027

The ambulance services market covers the following areas:

Ambulance Services Market Sizing

Ambulance Services Market Forecast

Ambulance Services Market Analysis

The report on the ambulance services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Ambulance Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

A key trend influencing the growth of the ambulance services market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The leading causes of infectious diseases include multidrug resistance (MDR) and the rise of new bacterial and viral diseases. For instance, recent outbreaks of infectious diseases such as Ebola, Zika, Dengue, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Influenza, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome have raised global health concerns. Other factors include rapid population growth, lifestyle changes, and climate change.

The demand for emergency medical services is driven by the increasing need for emergency medical assistance. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak opened up significant growth opportunities for the market vendors. Therefore, the prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global ambulance services market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

A major challenge impeding the growth of the ambulance services market include the lack of proper communication in ambulance services. In terms of the use of helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS), communication is fundamental to the decision-making process. HEMS dispatchers sometimes receive reports that do not accurately describe the patient's level of a medical emergency, which misleads and prevents medical emergency management centers from providing adequate care.

Furthermore, callers often describe the situation as a medical emergency when it is not, which leads to the termination of the air rescue service provider's mission, resulting in additional costs. Hence, a lack of proper communication is expected to hamper the growth of the global ambulance services market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Ambulance Services Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The ambulance services market analysis includes service type (advance life support (ALS) ambulance services and basic life support (BLS) ambulance services), type (emergency and non-emergency), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the advance life support (ALS) ambulance services segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These ambulance services provide medical care and transportation to patients who require medical care beyond that provided by basic life support (BLS) ambulance services. They are typically staffed by highly trained medical professionals, such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and are equipped with the latest medical equipment and medicines to support critically ill patients. Hence, the rising demand for ALS will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

Air Charter Service Group Ltd.

Air Methods Corp.

Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd.

American Air Ambulance

American Ambulance Service Inc.

Babcock International Group Plc

Bristow Group Inc.

BVG India Ltd.

Envision Healthcare

Falck Danmark AS

Harmonie Ambulance

Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl

Medical Air Service

MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD.

Netcare ltd.

PHI Group Inc.

Priority Ambulance

REVA Inc.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. - The company offers ambulance services such as Acadian emergency transport services.

The company offers ambulance services such as Acadian emergency transport services. Air Charter Service Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulance services such as ACS medical transportation.

The company offers ambulance services such as ACS medical transportation. Air Methods Corp. - The company offers ambulance services such as Medi Flight of Oklahoma air medical services.

Ambulance Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,920.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, American Ambulance Service Inc., Babcock International Group Plc, Bristow Group Inc., BVG India Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Falck Danmark AS, Harmonie Ambulance, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD., Netcare ltd., PHI Group Inc., Priority Ambulance, REVA Inc., and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

