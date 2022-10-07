Ambulance Services Market to record USD 10.16 Billion growth; North America to have a significant share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ambulance services market size is expected to grow by USD 10.16 billion between 2021 and 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.67% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The market will observe maximum growth in North America owing to a rise in offshore exploration projects and the shale gas revolution. Purchase our full report for a comprehensive analysis of the market size, YOY growth rates, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulance Services Market

Technavio categorizes the global ambulance services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

The global ambulance services market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are adopting various innovative growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. The report identifies Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Falck AS, Global Medical Response Inc., Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., and Priority Ambulance LLC are some of the major market players.

The market will be driven by factors such as the increasing number of road accidents will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To know more about the segment Request Sample Report Here.

Ambulance Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The ambulance Services Market is segmented as below:

Type

Emergency



Non-emergency

The ambulance services market share growth in the emergency segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the significant growth factors for the segment is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) owing to a rise in pollution and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles. In addition, according to the WHO, ischemic heart diseases and strokes have been the leading causes of death globally for more than 15 years. Therefore, CVD cases such as stroke and cardiac arrest need urgent medical assistance, which increases the demand for ambulance services to provide timely medical assistance to patients.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing road accidents, the rising demand for air ambulance services, the growing geriatric population, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies in this region will facilitate the ambulance services market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Ambulance Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gas analyzer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ambulance Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulance services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ambulance services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ambulance services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulance services market vendors

Related Reports:

Ambulance Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd., Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, American Ambulance Service Inc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bristow Group Inc., BVG India Ltd., DUTCH HEALTH BV, Envision Healthcare Corp, Falck AS, Harmonie Ambulance, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., Priority Ambulance LLC, REVA Inc., and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

