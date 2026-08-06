AMBULANCE WORKERS IN NEW YORK JOIN TEAMSTERS

EMTs, Paramedics at Penfield Webster EMS Prepare to Fight for First Contract

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 65 emergency medical services (EMS) workers at Penfield Webster EMS voted to join Teamsters Local 118 to fight for fair pay, improved workplace protections, and a real voice on the job.

"These workers stood strong and fought hard to win their union, and we could not be prouder to welcome them," said Timothy L. Barbeto, President of Local 118. "Now, we are ready to fight for a strong first contract that addresses their concerns and secures the wages, benefits, and respect they deserve."

The group voted to organize to address workplace favoritism, retaliation, and arbitrary management decisions. With Teamsters representation, these EMS workers will have the collective strength to demand fair treatment and lasting improvements on the job.

"We joined the Teamsters to build sustainable careers in EMS," said Michael Waterhouse, an EMS worker and member of Local 118. "Fair pay, fair scheduling, and respect from management are essential to our success as both an agency and individual employees. With the Teamsters behind us, we are ready to fight for those priorities in our first contract."

Teamsters Local 118 proudly represents over 5,000 workers across upstate New York and in Northern Pennsylvania. For more information, go to teamsterslocal118.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 118