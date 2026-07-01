O-AT-KA TEAMSTERS SECURE STRONG CONTRACT

New York Dairy Workers Win 46% Wage Increase, Better Benefits

BATAVIA, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 338 workers at O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, N.Y., represented by Teamsters Local 118, have ratified a strong five-year collective bargaining agreement. The contract delivers wage increases up to 46 percent, improves health care benefits, and increases retirement funding.

"This contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication shown by our negotiating committee and the entire unit," said Tim Barbeto, President of Teamsters Local 118. "Our members made it clear that they deserved a contract that protected their quality of life and recognized the essential work they do for the company."

Members at O-AT-KA help manufacture and package dairy-based products and ingredients for customers nationwide, including ready-to-drink beverages, evaporated milk, butter, milk powders, and other dairy products.

"These are the best raises that we've seen since I began working here," said Russ Salway, a 30-year worker at O-AT-KA and member of Local 118. "This contract will make a real difference for our families, especially with the cost of living continuing to rise. It also shows what we can accomplish as Teamsters when we stay united throughout the bargaining process."

Teamsters Local 118 proudly represents over 5,000 workers across upstate New York and in Northern Pennsylvania. For more information, go to teamsterslocal118.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 118