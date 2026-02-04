TEAMSTERS AT BELGIOIOSO CHEESE RATIFY CONTRACT

New York Teamsters Secure Improved Wages and Workplace Rights

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the BelGioioso Cheese facility in Campbell, New York, represented by Teamsters Local 118, have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract that secures higher wages and strengthens job protections. The agreement covers 180 workers responsible for the production, maintenance, and distribution of Polly-O cheeses across the region.

"Our members made it clear they expected a contract that respected their work, and that's exactly what we achieved," said Tim Barbeto, President of Teamsters Local 118. "This agreement raises wages, improves benefits, and strengthens the workplace protections our members rely on every day."

The contract clarifies workplace rules, improves the posting process for line lead positions, limits the use of temporary workers, and strengthens rules around seniority and job assignments.

"This contract protects our jobs and gives us a stronger voice at work," said Thomas Didas, a steward. "We finally feel respected for the essential role we play in producing and shipping thousands of Polly-O cheese products."

Teamsters Local 118 proudly represents over 5,000 workers across upstate New York and in Northern Pennsylvania. For more information, go to teamsters118.com.

