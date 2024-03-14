Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Report 2024: A USD 1.87 Billion Market by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors, Instrument & Accessories), By Type (Blood Pressure Cuffs, Others), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2024 to 2030. The driving factors accelerating the growth of this market include the increasing geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic disorders such as hypertension, and technological advancement worldwide. According to the statistics published by WHO, around 1.13 billion people are likely to suffer from hypertension and causing 7.6 million deaths annually.

In addition, high blood pressure is a major risk factor for hemorrhagic stroke and coronary heart disease in this decade. For instance, as per WHO, an estimated 1.28 billion adults who are aged between 30-79 years globally suffer from hypertension, whereas 42.0% of the adults having hypertension are not aware that they have the condition. Hypertension, besides being the most prevalent, is also the leading cause of cardiovascular disease, premature mortality, and disability. It poses a significant economic burden.

Aging population is another driving factor accelerating the growth of the market. As per the recent WHO statistical data published in October 2022, 1 in 6 people would be over 60 years of age worldwide by 2030 and this number would be doubled by 2050. Moreover, cardiovascular diseases are highly prevalent in the older age population.

Also, technological advancement in ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices is likely to boost the market over the forecast period. Manufacturing of digital technology-based and mobile blood pressure devices fueling the demand of consumers. Key players in the market consistently focus on the development of cost-friendly, innovative, and easy-to-use devices is likely to strengthen the demand of the market.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on the product, instrument & accessories dominated the market and accounted for 67.5 % of global revenue in 2023 owing to constant technological advancements such as improvements in wearable technology, apps, & mobiles, their accessibility, and simplicity in usage

Based on the type, the blood pressure cuff segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 56.3% in 2023 due to higher accuracy, reliability of data collection, and flexibility in usage provided by blood cuff

Based on the end-use, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics accounted for largest share of 63.7 % of the ABPM devices market in 2023 owing to increasing number of ambulatory surgeries due to short duration of stay and cost savings

Based on Based on the region, North America dominated the global ABPM devices market with a revenue share of 39.5 in 2023 owing to increase in product launches by key companies, rising overall healthcare expenditure, and an increase in several regulatory approvals

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Prevalence Data, By Region

Chapter 4. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

4.4.2. Instrument & Accessories

Chapter 5. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Blood Pressure Cuffs

5.4.2. Others Type

Chapter 6. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Homecare

Chapter 7. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

Omron Healthcare Welch Allyn

A&D Medical

Microlife

Daray Medical

Withings

Briggs Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Rossmax International

GF Health Products

Spacelabs Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Biobeat

Spacelabs Healthcare

Bosch & Sohn

GE

Schiller

Daifuku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oa0lom

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets