Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market size to grow by USD 2,091.31 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising incidence of heart disease a key contributor to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is set to grow by USD 2,091.31 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising incidence of heart disease is the key factor driving the growth of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. In developing countries, the rising incidence of heart disease is attributed to a combination of factors, including urbanization, changing diets, and a shift towards more sedentary lifestyles. In these countries, there is also a higher prevalence of infectious diseases, which can increase the risk of developing heart disease. The growing need for effective diagnostic tools for heart disease highlights the importance of early detection and treatment. This surges the demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices. Thus, the rising incidence of heart disease has led to an increase in the sale of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices, which will positively impact the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Sizing

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Forecast

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

The report on the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend

Advancements in technology are the primary trend shaping the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market growth. Wearable devices have become increasingly popular for ambulatory cardiac monitoring, providing continuous electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring outside of a clinical setting. These devices can help detect and monitor arrhythmias, which are abnormal heart rhythms and can provide valuable information for diagnosing and managing heart conditions. For example, mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) monitors are wearable devices that continuously monitor the heart's electrical activity and transmit the data to a monitoring center for analysis. Similarly, some smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch and certain models of Fitbit, have built-in ECG sensors that can detect irregular heart rhythms. While these devices are not as sensitive as a Holter monitor or MCT monitor, they can provide useful information for people who are at risk of arrhythmias. Thus, increasing technological advancement in medical devices will have a positive impact on the growth of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A stringent regulatory process is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. Stringent product approval processes and safety regulations for the medical device industry make it difficult for manufacturers to launch new products in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The US FDA prevents unsafe and ineffective healthcare/medical devices from entering commercial use. This has resulted in many medical devices being rejected by the US FDA or facing a prolonged approval process. These devices may also require premarket approval. The failure to comply with these rules and regulations in a timely and efficient manner may delay their approval by regulatory authorities, which will further delay the introduction of new products in the market, thus affecting vendors profit margins and operations negatively, which may hamper the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market analysis includes device (ambulatory ECG devices, ambulatory cardiac event monitors, ambulatory cardiac telemetry devices, and implantable loop recorders), end-user (ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and clinics and cardiac centers), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the ambulatory ECG devices segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Advancements in technology have led to the development of more portable and user-friendly ambulatory ECG devices, making them more accessible to patients and healthcare providers. These devices can be worn for several days or weeks and are capable of recording and storing patient ECG data, which can be reviewed by a physician to help diagnose and manage heart conditions. Hence, the high demand for ambulatory ECG devices is expected to continue during the forecast period as the global burden of cardiovascular disease continues to rise, and more patients seek early detection and monitoring of heart conditions. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

ACS Diagnostics Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Baxter International Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medi Lynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC

Medicalgorithmics SA

Medtronic Plc

Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

SCHILLER AG

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories: The company manufactures branded generic pharmaceuticals for established and emerging markets. The company also offers ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices such as leadless pacemakers, insertable cardiac monitors, and cardiac leads.

The company manufactures branded generic pharmaceuticals for established and emerging markets. The company also offers ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices such as leadless pacemakers, insertable cardiac monitors, and cardiac leads. ACS Diagnostics Inc.: The company offers ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices such as CORE 12 monitor, and the CORE clip holter monitor.

The company offers ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices such as CORE 12 monitor, and the CORE clip holter monitor. Asahi Kasei Corp.: The company offers ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices such as Zoll cardiac monitor.

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,091.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Baxter International Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medi Lynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC, Medicalgorithmics SA, Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, and iRhythm Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Device

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Device

6.3 Ambulatory ECG devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Ambulatory cardiac event monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Ambulatory cardiac telemetry devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Implantable loop recorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Device

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Ambulatory care centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Clinics and cardiac centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 ACS Diagnostics Inc.

12.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

12.6 Baxter International Inc.

12.7 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

12.8 Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

12.9 General Electric Co.

12.10 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.12 Medicalgorithmics SA

12.13 Medtronic Plc

12.14 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

12.15 Nihon Kohden Corp.

12.16 OSI Systems Inc.

12.17 SCHILLER AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

