Ambulatory Care Nurses Week: A Nationwide Tribute to Nursing Excellence

PITMAN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) invites nurses, health care organizations, and communities nationwide to celebrate Ambulatory Care Nurses Week, February 3-7, 2025 . This weeklong observance highlights the critical contributions of ambulatory care nurses and raises awareness about this essential nursing field.

What is Ambulatory Care Nursing?

Ambulatory care nursing is a domain of specialty nursing practice that provides care across the lifespan to individuals, families, caregivers, groups, communities, and populations in primary, specialty, and non-acute outpatient settings.

Ambulatory care nurses collaborate, coordinate, and communicate with patients through education, coaching, and counseling to seek and maintain optimal health. They interact with patients in-person, virtually synchronous, and virtually asynchronous, using care coordination and transition management to assist the patient and family in disease prevention and managing the effects of chronic disease and disability.

What Makes Ambulatory Care Nursing Essential?

Continuity of Care: Ensuring seamless coordination across health care settings, ambulatory care nurses provide the right care at the right time, without hospitalization.

Ensuring seamless coordination across health care settings, ambulatory care nurses provide the right care at the right time, without hospitalization. Innovative Patient Engagement: Care is delivered both in-person and via telehealth, offering accessible and tailored health solutions for diverse patient needs.

Care is delivered both in-person and via telehealth, offering accessible and tailored health solutions for diverse patient needs. Leadership and Advocacy: Evidence-based practices are driven forward through quality improvement initiatives and advocacy for innovations in health care delivery.

Evidence-based practices are driven forward through quality improvement initiatives and advocacy for innovations in health care delivery. Operational Expertise: Nursing services are expertly managed and designed for non-acute settings, ensuring efficient care.

AAACN is celebrating this week by hosting its first-ever Virtual 5K.

"Ambulatory care nurses play a vital role in promoting heart health, not only for their patients but also by exemplifying the importance of self-care," said Dr. Stephanie Witwer, President of AAACN. "This first-ever event highlights the importance of heart health while promoting AAACN's critical work to advance the evidence base for ambulatory care nursing."

About AAACN

The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing is the premier professional organization for practicing nurses and nurse leaders specialized in serving people in community and ambulatory care settings. Dedicated to Shaping Care Where Life Happens, AAACN advances holistic and evidence-based care and advocates for the nurses' essential role in improving the health of our nation. https://www.aaacn.org/

