Ambulatory EHR Market Size to Reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019

Geographically, the global ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) market dominated by the North America region in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as well. This can be attributed to the high penetration of information technology in the healthcare field due to government regulations, high healthcare spending, and the presence of major market players in the region. Companies successfully developed EHR as per client requirements that help to enhance the performance of ambulatory facilities. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing penetration of digital solutions in many countries in the region due to growing awareness about the healthcare IT field and its benefit, increasing disposable income, rapidly increasing number of ambulatory facilities, and investment by market players in the region. There is an increasing demand for digital solutions from the Asia Pacific region to maintain large patient volume's appointments, prescription data, and treatment plans. Hence, ambulatory EHR is anticipated to grow with the fastest rate in the region.

Based on the application, the ambulatory EHR market has been categorized into patient management, practice management, e-prescribing, population health management, referral management, health analytics, and decision support. Practice management accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 due to the high demand to streamline the large volume of patients.

Based on the delivery mode of the EHR, the market is divided into client server-based and web-based. Web-based EHR accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2018 due to high penetration. Web-based systems are more popular in physicians and care providers with small to medium scale set-up as they offer extensive customization based on their client requirements and can be installed without the presence of an in-house server. Furthermore, web-based EHR is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period as well due to ease of use for the various healthcare providers and lesser cost of installation as they require limited hardware infrastructure.

Based on the end-user, the ambulatory EHR market divided into independent ambulatory centers and hospital-owned ambulatory centers. Independent ambulatory centers accounted for the largest share of the market. However, hospitals are gaining interest in the ownerships of ASC's to provide cost-effective solutions.

Key players operating in the ambulatory EHR market are Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation; Epic, athenahealth, Inc.; NextGen Healthcare, and MEDITECH. Mergers, acquisitions, and innovative software development are the key strategies being adopted by the market players to increase their share.

Some of the key observations regarding ambulatory EHR industry include:

In April 2019 , Montana based Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital and Kansas based Atchison Hospitallaunched a web-based MEDITECH EHR system.The solution enables providers to view complete health records of patientsacross all care settings using a single IT platform.

, based Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital and based Atchison Hospitallaunched a web-based MEDITECH EHR system.The solution enables providers to view complete health records of patientsacross all care settings using a single IT platform. In April 2019 , CPSI, a Community Health EHR vendor, acquired Get Real Health for USD 11 million to expand its product portfolio of a patient engagement solution. Now users of CPSI's ambulatory and acute EHR systems have the opportunity to use CHBaseand InstantPHR to engage with their patients.

, CPSI, a Community Health EHR vendor, acquired Get Real Health for to expand its product portfolio of a patient engagement solution. Now users of CPSI's ambulatory and acute EHR systems have the opportunity to use CHBaseand InstantPHR to engage with their patients. In February 2019 , eMDs acquired Aprima to increase its focus on ambulatory care solutions. Together, the companies can provide solutions in more than 26,000 hospitals and practices. Aprimaalong with the EHR offers practice management solutions and revenue management solutions to ambulatory care facilities.

, eMDs acquired Aprima to increase its focus on ambulatory care solutions. Together, the companies can provide solutions in more than 26,000 hospitals and practices. Aprimaalong with the EHR offers practice management solutions and revenue management solutions to ambulatory care facilities. In February 2019 , VeritasCapital acquired Athenahealth for about USD 5.7 billion . Both companies will leverage their experience in healthcare IT and can provide new solutions to the healthcare industry.

, VeritasCapital acquired Athenahealth for about . Both companies will leverage their experience in healthcare IT and can provide new solutions to the healthcare industry. In October 2018 , UnitedHealth, the U.S. based one of the largest commercial healthcare insurers, declared to launch fully integrated and portable EHR for its 50 million member by next year.

, UnitedHealth, the U.S. based one of the largest commercial healthcare insurers, declared to launch fully integrated and portable EHR for its 50 million member by next year. In July 2018 , Veritas Capital acquired ambulatory care, revenue cycle, and workforce management solution assets from GE Healthcare for USD 1 billion . This acquisition helps Veritas to expand its business in healthcare technology space by supporting the development of innovative products & solutions and thereby improving efficiencies.

