Ambulatory EHR Market Worth $6.74 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, "Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the ambulatory EHR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $6.74 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5190

An ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) is a software solution designed for use in outpatient care facilities. Ambulatory EHRs help physicians easily track a patient's medical history and treatment, which helps them better diagnose and effectively treat chronic illnesses. Patients' full medical histories, which are preserved in an electronic archive, can be accessed by medical professionals. These reports include all records of operations or treatments that do not require hospitalization. Physicians can monitor a patient's medical history and provide long-term care more easily using ambulatory EHR systems. Physicians use this software to gather detailed, relevant information about every patient, creating comprehensive databases of their personal health records. These extensive databases help doctors gain a better understanding of patients' health, simplifying diagnosis.

The growth of the overall ambulatory EHR market is mainly attributed to the rising government support for EHR adoption, patients' growing preference for ambulatory treatment over in-patient care, and a growing need to reduce operating costs in the healthcare sector. The integration of AI and machine learning and the changing scenario in emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, data security concerns, high deployment costs, and heavy infrastructure investment requirements in low-income countries are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Ambulatory EHR Market

Governments of various countries had proposed modifying policies to alleviate the pressure on overburdened hospitals. For instance, in March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provided guidance allowing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to partner with local healthcare systems to provide hospital services. Elective and non-essential procedures were also suspended at the peak of the pandemic. Ambulatory surgical centers were, however, granted permission to perform outpatient procedures. Furthermore, the incorporation of various healthcare IT solutions with ambulatory EHR solutions allowed physicians to gain a better understanding of their patients' health, leading to more accurate diagnoses. In 2020, Oracle Corporation (U.S.) developed a National Electronic Health Records (EHR) Database and a suite of Public Health Management Applications to help U.S. public health departments and healthcare providers capture and interpret data related to COVID-19. Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the increased burden on healthcare providers, drove the demand for EHR solutions, leading to the market's growth.

In Europe, hospitals were overburdened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ambulatory care facilities helped alleviate this burden. In Germany, the majority of COVID-19 patients were treated in ambulatory settings during the initial phase of the pandemic. Also, in the Seine-Saint-Denis region of France, 20 ambulatory healthcare facilities were created to improve patient access.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5190

In Latin America, the need to share health data increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, thus increasing the significance of electronic health records. According to an article published in Front Public Health, several countries in South America developed shareable EHR models to enable the seamless exchange of EHR between healthcare providers and administrative entities, allowing concerned authorities to share important aspects of the outbreak, compare symptoms across different regions & healthcare facilities, and understand the overall scenario.

However, the implementation of new EHR systems was negatively impacted due to lockdown restrictions & social distancing protocols, and the diversion of healthcare budgets toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions and social distancing protocols were major challenges for sales teams and on-site implementation teams. Government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 delayed the marketing, sale, and implementation of ambulatory EHR solutions and also affected investments in healthcare IT solutions, negatively impacting the ambulatory EHR market.

Ambulatory EHR Market Overview

The overall ambulatory EHR market is segmented by deployment mode, type, practice size, application, end user, and geography.

Based on deployment mode, the ambulatory EHR market is segmented into the cloud/web-based ambulatory EHR and on-premise ambulatory EHR segments. In 2021, the cloud/web-based ambulatory EHR segment accounted for the larger share of the overall ambulatory EHR market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the advantages of cloud platforms, such as flexibility, real-time monitoring, data security, and lower implementation costs compared to on-premise deployments.

Based on type, the ambulatory EHR market is segmented into modular ambulatory EHR and all-in-one ambulatory EHR. In 2021, the all-in-one ambulatory EHR segment accounted for the larger share of the overall ambulatory EHR market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the factors such as ease of use, availability of all functionalities, and seamless software and hardware.

Quick Buy – Ambulatory EHR Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/96833537

Based on practice size, the ambulatory EHR market is segmented into large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices. In 2021, the large practices segment accounted for the largest share of the overall ambulatory EHR market. Large practices' ability to deal with the productivity/maintenance/handling issues that may arise due to adopting new EHR solutions and their financial capacity to choose between a wide range of solutions drive the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the ambulatory EHR market is segmented into practice management, patient portals, computerized physician order entry, clinical decision support, population health management, referral management, and other applications. In 2021, the practice management segment accounted for the largest share of the overall ambulatory EHR market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high adoption of ambulatory EHR solutions for practice management due to their advanced features that enable capturing patient data, scheduling appointments, and performing billing tasks.

Based on end user, the ambulatory EHR market is segmented into hospital-owned ambulatory centers and independent ambulatory centers. In 2021, the hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment accounted for the larger share of the overall ambulatory EHR market. The large share of this segment is attributed to hospital-owned ambulatory centers' growing need to organize unstructured health data and the higher adoption of EHR solutions among hospital-owned ambulatory centers compared to independent ambulatory centers.

Based on geography, the ambulatory EHR market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Growing government support to promote the adoption of EHR solutions and patients' increasing preference for ambulatory treatments over in-patient care drive the growth of this market.

Some of the key players operating in the global ambulatory EHR market are Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare, Inc (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.), CureMD Healthcare (US), and AdvancedMD, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190

Scope of the Report:

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud/Web-based Ambulatory EHR

On-premise Ambulatory EHR

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Type

All-in-one Ambulatory EHR

Modular Ambulatory EHR

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Practice Size

Large Practices

Small-to-medium-sized Practices

Solo Practices

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Application

Practice Management

Patient Portals

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Population Health Management

Referral Management

Other Applications

Ambulatory EHR Market, by End User

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centres

Independent Ambulatory Centres

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5190

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EMR, mHealth, PHM, RIS, PACS, RCM, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084

Mid-revenue Cycle Management/ Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service [Solutions (Coding, Charge Capture, DRG Group, Pre-Bill Review), Consulting Services], End User (Providers, Payers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-documentation-improvement-market-5012

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/409/ambulatory-ehr-market-2028

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd