Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Size Worth US$ 4.4 Tn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ambulatory health care services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 4.4 Tn by 2026.

North America dominated the global ambulatory health care services market in 2018 and is anticipated to observe its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of well-equipped ambulatory centers, favorable reimbursement for various procedures at ambulatory centers, and the preference of patients for ambulatory facilities due to associated advantages over hospitals. Furthermore, government initiatives and mergers & acquisitions activities of ambulatory centers are also propelling the market growth. According to the data published in the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, about 17.2 million hospital visits occurred in 2014. From these more than half of the visits (57.8%) occurred in hospital-owned ambulatory surgery centers and 42.2% were inpatient in the U.S. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about ambulatory centers, technological adoption, and increased in-hospital readmission encourages the expansion of outpatient centers.

Based on the type of ambulatory health care services, the market has been segmented into primary care offices, medical specialty, emergency departments, and surgical specialty. Primary care offices accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the high demand for services across the globe, the development of new technologies, easy access to the site for diagnosis & treatment, and low-cost treatment as compared to other settings. However, the surgical specialty is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period due to technological development and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on application ambulatory care centers categorized into orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management or spinal injections, and others. Plastic surgery is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the safety of surgery and development in the minimally invasive field. The gastroenterology segment dominated the market in 2018 due to a large number of surgical procedures across the world.

Key players operating in the ambulatory health care services market are Aspen Healthcare; AmSurg Corp.; Terveystalo; IntegraMed America, Inc.; and Medical Facilities Corporation. Collaboration and mergers of the service providers to expand services and geographical footprints are the key strategies being adopted by the market players.

Some of the key observations regarding the ambulatory health care services industry include:

In September 2019 , The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the final rule to reduce the burden on healthcare services providers including ambulatory service centers by removing excessive and unnecessary Medicare compliance requirements.

, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the final rule to reduce the burden on healthcare services providers including ambulatory service centers by removing excessive and unnecessary Medicare compliance requirements. In June 2019 , Optum acquired DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Medical Group provides practices in Colorado , California , Washington , and New Mexico is now part of Optum. Together the companies can improve patient care while lowering the cost across the range of areas such as specialty, primary, and surgical care.

, Optum acquired DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Medical Group provides practices in , , , and is now part of Optum. Together the companies can improve patient care while lowering the cost across the range of areas such as specialty, primary, and surgical care. In October 2018 , KKR, an investment firm, completed the acquisition of Envision Healthcare Corporation. Envisionoperates one surgical hospital and 261 surgery centers in 35 states of the U.S. and the District of Columbia , with medical specialties ranging from ophthalmology to gastroenterology and orthopedics. Hence, KKR expects good returns on investment through this acquisition.

, KKR, an investment firm, completed the acquisition of Envision Healthcare Corporation. Envisionoperates one surgical hospital and 261 surgery centers in 35 states of the U.S. and the , with medical specialties ranging from ophthalmology to gastroenterology and orthopedics. Hence, KKR expects good returns on investment through this acquisition. In August 2018 , Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate (HRE) acquired a healthcare portfolio of 21-property for USD 150 million . The entire portfolio is located across eight states of the U.S. including Florida , Tennessee , Texas , Georgia , Virginia,Indiana, Illinois , and North Carolina . Oncology, orthopedic, surgical practices, and neurology represent about 40% of the portfolio's leased area.

, Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate (HRE) acquired a healthcare portfolio of 21-property for . The entire portfolio is located across eight states of the U.S. including , , , , Virginia,Indiana, , and . Oncology, orthopedic, surgical practices, and neurology represent about 40% of the portfolio's leased area. In January 2018 , Medical Facilities Corporation formed a joint venture called MFC Nueterra Holding Company, LLC to acquire 7 ambulatory centers from Meridian Surgical Partners of Brentwood, Tenn. These centers provide medical procedures including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and pain management.

, Medical Facilities Corporation formed a joint venture called MFC Nueterra Holding Company, LLC to acquire 7 ambulatory centers from Meridian Surgical Partners of These centers provide medical procedures including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and pain management. In December 2016 , AmSurg Corp. merged with Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc., a provider of population management, facility-based physician, and medical transportation services, to form Envision Healthcare Corporation. The new Envision can cater to various services such as ambulatory surgery centers, post-acute care, physician-led services, and medical transportation.

