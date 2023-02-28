Ambulatory healthcare service market size to grow by USD 1,207.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 2628.20 bn from 2017 to 2021 -Technavio

Feb 28, 2023, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the ambulatory healthcare service market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 1,207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. are among some of the major market participants. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request the latest sample report
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027:Vendor offerings
The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as Cancer Center London.
- DaVita Inc. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.
- EBOS Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.
- Envision Healthcare - The company offers ambulatory healthcare service through its division AMSURG.
- Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services for critically and chronically ill patients.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments - Download a sample report
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ambulatory healthcare service market report covers the following areas:
- Ambulatory healthcare service market size
- Ambulatory healthcare service market trends
- Ambulatory healthcare service market industry analysis
This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime trends in the ambulatory healthcare service market during the next few years. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has been driving the growth of the market. However, intensifying vendor competition might hamper the market growth.
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Type
- Primary care offices: This segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Primary care offices refer to locations where patients are treated by primary care physicians (PCPs). These physicians can provide particular medical treatments such as prescribing medications. The rise in the aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
- Emergency departments
- Medical specialty offices
- Surgical specialty offices
- Application
- Ophthalmology
- Gastroenterology
- Orthopedics
- Pain Management
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America is projected to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in investments in healthcare facilities, the presence of key vendors, and strict government regulations on environmental monitoring in healthcare facilities. The need to deliver efficient healthcare services has led to the adoption of automated solutions for treatment.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Key highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulatory healthcare service market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!
Related reports
The consumer healthcare market size is expected to increase by USD 123.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%. The awareness about lifestyle diseases is notably driving the consumer healthcare market growth, although factors such as intense competition may impede the market growth.
The predicted growth of the healthcare information software market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 11.76 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as concerns about security of patient data and cyberattacks may impede the market growth.
|
Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,207.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.68
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, India, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio health care market reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Primary care offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Primary care offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Emergency departments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Emergency departments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Medical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Medical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Surgical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Surgical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Gastroenterology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Gastroenterology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Orthopedics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Orthopedics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Pain management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Pain management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 122: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Aspen Healthcare Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 DaVita Inc.
- Exhibit 127: DaVita Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: DaVita Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: DaVita Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: DaVita Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 EBOS Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: EBOS Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: EBOS Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: EBOS Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: EBOS Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Envision Healthcare
- Exhibit 135: Envision Healthcare - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Envision Healthcare - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Envision Healthcare - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Envision Healthcare - Key offerings
- 12.7 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 139: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.8 HCA Healthcare Inc.
- Exhibit 144: HCA Healthcare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: HCA Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: HCA Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Medical Facilities Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Medical Facilities Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Medical Facilities Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Medical Facilities Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Suomen Terveystalo Oy
- Exhibit 154: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Segment focus
- 12.12 Surgery Partners Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Surgery Partners Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Surgery Partners Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Surgery Partners Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Surgery Partners Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 167: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article