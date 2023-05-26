Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market size to grow by USD 1,207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 38% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ambulatory healthcare service market size is set to grow by USD 1207.02 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.38%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Primary Care Offices: The market share growth by the primary care offices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The primary care offices segment shows a gradual increase in the market share of USD 112.85 billion in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021.

in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021.

Emergency Departments



Medical Specialty Offices



Surgical Specialty Offices

Application

Ophthalmology



Gastroenterology



Orthopedics



Pain Management



Others

Geography

North America: North America is projected to contribute 38% growth by 2023. Implementation of the vaccination drive and the uplift of lockdown, the regional ambulatory healthcare service market is expected to grow in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the ambulatory healthcare service market include Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

aspen-healthcare.co.uk- The company offers ambulatory healthcare service such as Cancer Center London.

davita.com- The company offers ambulatory healthcare service such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.

ebosgroup.com- The company offers ambulatory healthcare service through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

Growing geriatric population

Rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries

Market Trends

Favorable reimbursement policies

Cost-efficiency of the well-equipped ambulatory service centers

Technological advancements

Market Challenges

Intensifying vendor competition

Lack of trained personnel in the hospitals|

Stringent regulations

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulatory healthcare service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1207.02 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Primary care offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Primary care offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Emergency departments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Emergency departments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Medical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Medical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Surgical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Surgical specialty offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Gastroenterology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Gastroenterology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Orthopedics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Orthopedics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Pain management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Pain management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aspen Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 DaVita Inc.

Exhibit 127: DaVita Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: DaVita Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: DaVita Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: DaVita Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 EBOS Group Ltd.

Exhibit 131: EBOS Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: EBOS Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: EBOS Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: EBOS Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Envision Healthcare

Exhibit 135: Envision Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 136: Envision Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Envision Healthcare - Key news



Exhibit 138: Envision Healthcare - Key offerings

12.7 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 139: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 142: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.8 HCA Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 144: HCA Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: HCA Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: HCA Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Medical Facilities Corp.

Exhibit 147: Medical Facilities Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Medical Facilities Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Medical Facilities Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Sonic Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Suomen Terveystalo Oy

Exhibit 154: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Overview



Exhibit 155: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Suomen Terveystalo Oy - Segment focus

12.12 Surgery Partners Inc.

Exhibit 158: Surgery Partners Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Surgery Partners Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Surgery Partners Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Surgery Partners Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

