Ambulatory Management Solutions Rebrands to Ambulatory Anesthesia Care (AAC)

AAC's new brand reflects the growing national demand for its full-service ambulatory anesthesia services platform.

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulatory Anesthesia Care—formerly Ambulatory Management Solutions—began in 2007 when Chicago's Mobile Anesthesiologists, a pioneer of office-based anesthesia in operation since 1996, brought business services in-house.

AMS, now AAC, has continued to grow and help its practice partners set a new national standard in office-based anesthesia and perioperative services.

AAC's platform is a bold new direction in healthcare, providing recruitment, tech, revenue cycle, sales and marketing, clinical best practices, supply chain management, credentialing, accreditation, administration, even surgical office layout consulting.

CEO Scott Mayer noted, "AAC has a unique approach to both ambulatory anesthesia, and healthcare. AAC practices install anesthesia and perioperative suites in surgical offices, but we're not a staffing company. We cover revenue cycle, procurement, and everything else an MSO does, but we're not an MSO. We provide custom scheduling, EMR integration, and full-stack tech infrastructure, but we're not a technology vendor. We're something more, and we could not be prouder of helping shape what's next in healthcare."

Since its founding in 2011, AAC has expanded its portfolio of partner practices, with Noble Anesthesia Partners, LLC out of Dallas, and M2 Anesthesia, a pediatric dental anesthesia practice in the Pacific Northwest.

Michael Weiss, MD, MBA, managing partner of Noble Anesthesia Partners and CMO of AAC added, "Noble Anesthesia Partners was known for its innovative approach to anesthesia and focus on quality of life for its team. Joining AAC in 2021 was an exciting next step for us and I'm proud of what we've accomplished since."

With each new partner, AAC expands services, letting practices retain clinical autonomy, creating a new alternative to large health system acquisition. In turn, the expertise and innovative techniques each group offers local clients are then applied to all other AAC practices, "rising the tide" of excellence in ambulatory anesthesia across the US.

Dr. Marlon Michel, MBA, founder, M2 Anesthesia, continued, "M2 Anesthesia has been delivering anesthetics to the Pacific Northwest's pediatric dental patients since 2009. In joining AAC, our world opened, thanks to recruitment, technology support, a custom EMR, a full billing team, expert guidance in navigating state and federal regulations, and a leadership team that is built on mutual trust and enthusiasm for our collective mission."

Together, AAC practices have treated over one million patients and saved over one billion dollars for the healthcare system and their patients through CEO Scott Mayer's "biznical" approach: physician leadership guides priorities like patient safety and outcomes, the business adapts to thrive under those gold-standard benchmarks.

About Ambulatory Anesthesia Care

Ambulatory Anesthesia Care began in 2007 when pioneer office-based anesthesia group Mobile Anesthesiologists brought back-end business services in-house. In 2011, AAC grew to become a bold new national platform in healthcare, providing recruitment, tech, revenue cycle, sales and marketing, clinical best practices, supply chain management, credentialing, accreditation, administration, even surgical office layout consulting to its partner practices.

To learn more, visit aac-md.com.

SOURCE Ambulatory Anesthesia Care