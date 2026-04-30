White Plume, the company behind STAR² Ai, reports that most AI and automation solutions are pointed at the wrong financial layer, addressing less than 15% of ambulatory economic opportunity while leaving the larger EBITDA upside structurally hidden before claims are ever created.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Plume today announced findings that challenge the foundation of how the ambulatory revenue cycle is measured and optimized. The company's analysis shows that much of the current AI market still targets downstream symptoms such as denials, edits, and administrative cost takeout, while the larger economic problem begins earlier, before a claim is ever submitted and before the system even recognizes that revenue has been lost.

Proven STAR² Ai for Optimized Practice Revenue Performance

For physician groups, specialty platforms, and private-equity-backed ambulatory organizations, that distinction is not academic. When revenue is never recognized correctly upstream, it does not show up as a denial to overturn later. It never appears in a visible work queue, and it never becomes a recoverable exception. It simply disappears from EBITDA. The core problem is not denial management alone, but a structural revenue-recognition failure inside the ambulatory mid-revenue cycle.

Based on aggregated encounter-level telemetry across specialties, payers, and provider workflows, White Plume calculates that this pre-submission failure layer represents more than $170 billion in annual lost value across the ambulatory market. Traditional approaches — including denial-management tools, robotic process automation, and rules-based coding systems — address only a small fraction of that opportunity because they optimize what the system can already see. White Plume defines the larger opportunity as silent failure: revenue that is never coded, never surfaced, and never recovered because the underlying decision quality broke down before the claim was ever created.

"Most of the market is still optimizing the visible layer of revenue-cycle friction," said Matthew Menendez, President of White Plume. "But if revenue is never properly recognized in the first place, it never becomes a denial, never hits a work queue, and never becomes recoverable. That is where a substantial share of ambulatory EBITDA loss actually lives, and that is the layer White Plume's STAR² Ai is built to surface and improve."

White Plume is elevating that hidden layer from a narrow coding issue to a strategic enterprise issue. For healthcare CFOs, operating partners, physician owners, and platform executives, the implication is straightforward: AI aimed primarily at throughput, headcount reduction, or denial avoidance still leaves most economic value structurally undetected. That is why many ambitious revenue-cycle AI claims sound impressive yet fail to produce corresponding EBITDA lift at the practice level.

This is the category White Plume has been building toward with STAR² Ai: a post-encounter AI platform and revenue cycle intelligence system designed to improve decision quality inside the ambulatory mid-revenue cycle. Rather than optimizing only what happens after revenue has already been recognized, STAR² Ai reviews encounters for missed revenue and compliance opportunities, optimizes codes, modifiers, and services before claims go out, and continuously learns from payer patterns, specialty-specific nuances, and practice-level performance. The result is not just cleaner process execution. It is direct improvement in physician EBITDA and enterprise value.

That distinction is already central to White Plume's public messaging. The company describes STAR² Ai as the only post-encounter AI platform proven to deliver immediate and sustained increases in physician EBITDA, not merely incremental administrative savings. White Plume's clients are realizing approximately $29,000 in additional EBITDA per physician per year today, with a path to exceed $60,000 per provider annually by 2027.

For White Plume, those outcomes signal a broader market shift already underway. The ambulatory AI conversation is moving beyond "Can we automate coding tasks?" toward the more consequential question: "Are we optimizing the right financial layer?" That question matters for independent specialty practices, physician platforms, PE-sponsored groups, and other ambulatory enterprises under pressure to expand margins, protect cash flow, improve coding precision, reduce revenue leakage, and defend enterprise value in a more adversarial payer environment.

"The next phase of ambulatory revenue-cycle AI will not be won by whoever promises the most automation," said Menendez. "It will be won by whoever can most reliably identify and improve the decision layer that determines whether value is ever recognized at all. For physician groups and specialty platforms, that is the difference between marginal workflow improvement and measurable EBITDA expansion."

White Plume expects that distinction to increasingly shape how executive buyers evaluate revenue-cycle AI vendors. In that sense, these findings do more than critique prevailing market assumptions. They also sharpen White Plume's category claim. The company is building for ambulatory organizations that want post-encounter decision optimization, revenue cycle intelligence, charge-capture improvement, coding accuracy, EBITDA growth, and enterprise-value protection, not simply faster processing against the wrong objective.

About White Plume

White Plume is a revenue cycle intelligence platform focused on improving decision quality within the ambulatory mid-revenue cycle.

The company's core insight is that Revenue Cycle Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been optimizing against the wrong finish line, focusing on denials, edits, and cost reduction rather than total realized revenue per encounter. As a result, 85%+ of economic value is never captured, because it is never identified in the first place.

White Plume addresses this gap by detecting and resolving what it defines as "silent revenue and compliance failure"—missed, under-coded, or never-surfaced opportunities that do not appear in traditional workflows or reporting systems.

White Plume leverages proprietary, hyper-localized, encounter-level telemetry that is foundational to capturing full economic value for clients. White Plume operates as a revenue integrity detection and decision layer, improving outcomes before claims are generated, rather than optimizing workflows after the fact.

The platform is designed to augment, not replace, the healthcare workforce. By eliminating low-signal manual work and surfacing higher-value decisions, White Plume enables coders, billers, and operators to become more impactful contributors to financial performance and compliance within their organizations. White Plume Ai accelerated coders generate economic impact of $9.72 per claim and over $29k per provider per year.

The result is a more predictable, higher-integrity revenue cycle, where healthcare organizations can improve financial outcomes while increasing the strategic value of their teams.

To learn more visit https://whiteplume.com.

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SOURCE White Plume Technologies