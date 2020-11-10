Ambulatory Surgery International Chooses Infor SunSystems in the Cloud

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Ambulatory Surgery International (ASI) has selected Infor SunSystems CE (Cloud Edition) to be supplied by UK channel partner TouchstoneFMS.

ASI is a leading global specialist day surgery provider bringing together a top-class management team with deep experience in development and operation of day surgery centres, strong relationships in key markets and a history of successfully launching innovative new care models.

As a rapidly growing business, ASI had outgrown its on-premises mid-range accounting software and needed a solution that would both scale with the business and provide sophisticated functionality to cope with the nuances of its financial processes.

Learn more about Infor SunSystems: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/sunsystems

"We decided early on that our next financial management solution had to be cloud-based, give us the headroom to grow, cope with some fairly complex financial processes out-of-the-box and be able to integrate with other key business systems. We needed a solution that would be a financial hub from which we could report quickly, easily and accurately," comments Kevin Eastridge CFO at ASI.

ASI evaluated a number of solutions, narrowing to three contenders. "It was very close when we got to the final three. What tipped it in favour of Infor SunSystems CE was its great strength as a financial management solution, with its flexible analysis, intercompany and strong integration capabilities. We were also very impressed with Touchstone and their experience and their ability to help us get the best out of the system," comments Shimik Kothari, ASI's financial controller.

TouchstoneFMS, an Infor Gold Channel Partner and leading Infor SunSystems cloud partner, worked with Infor during the sales cycle and will be implementing the system in partnership with the team at ASI. "It was a great team effort in the face of tough competition. We are excited to be working with ASI to deliver Infor SunSystems CE, a heavy-duty financial management solution that will underpin their business for years to come," said David Singh Infor business unit director at TouchstoneFMS.

"Infor SunSystems has always had a great reputation as an international financial management system, and it's great to see customers like ASI taking advantage of that rich heritage, together with our cloud platform, Infor OS, and our SaaS deployment choice," said Andrew Newman, Infor's channel sales director for the UK & Ireland.

About TouchstoneFMS

TouchstoneFMS Ltd. is an Infor Gold Channel Partner headquartered in London. One of the largest Infor SunSystems partners in the UK, Touchstone has been providing high-quality financial management, business intelligence and procurement solutions to a wide range of industries since 1982. Software from leading authors such as Infor is complemented by the specialist implementation and integration services and industry-leading helpdesk service provided by the Touchstone team. Visit https://www.touchstonefms.co.uk/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

